Thousands of Argos customers are to share a refund of more than £500,000 after the company broke extended warranty rules.

The high street giant failed to remind people they could shop around when taking out an extended warranty.

The breach of the legally-binding commitment therefore affected sales of more than 400,000 warranties - and 114,000 of those customers may have found a cheaper deal by comparing prices, had they been prompted to shop around.

Some cases involved extended warranties for breakdown care for larger electrical items.

In addition to the payments, Argos has now agreed to fix the way it sells extended warranties to customers.

Customers will now be contacted by Argos if they may have missed out on a lower price.

They will have the option to cancel their Argos extended warranty, and will also receive a "goodwill gesture".

The total amount will come to £570,010 worth of e-gift cards.

Extended warranties enable people to take out increased protection when buying products, over and above any standard guarantee.

In 2012, Argos signed an agreement which promised to provide a link to a price comparison website every time it offered an extended warranty for domestic electrical products online, so that customers could compare the price of the warranty.

As part of routine monitoring, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) found Argos was not displaying this link.

Argos admitted it had not been doing so for more than a year.

The CMA said Argos has reinstated the link to the website and agreed to carry out regular internal checks to avoid breaching the undertakings again.

Adam Land, CMA senior director of remedies, business and financial analysis, said: “We welcome Argos’s promise to provide a goodwill gesture of over half a million pounds to customers who may have missed out on a cheaper extended warranty deal, after it failed to remind shoppers of their options.

“It’s only right that Argos is now taking steps to fix its error and make sure that something similar doesn’t happen in the future. Any breaches of this kind must be put right immediately, or we will take action.”

The CMA has also written publicly to Argos, outlining the steps the retailer has agreed to take.

What should you keep in mind when buying extended warranties?