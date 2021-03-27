Although the recent weather suggests otherwise, summer is on the way with lighter evenings and warmer weather set to soon return.
As part of Daylight Saving Time, the clocks will go forward this weekend, meaning we lose an hour in bed but get to enjoy longer daylight hours.
When do the clocks change UK?
The clocks change on Sunday, March 28 at 1am, to be precise. The clocks will move forward an hour and we will move to British Summer Time (BST)
Why do clocks change?
The clocks change in order to have more daylight in the evening and get up when it is darker. The summer solstice in the UK will see over 16 hours of daylight.
The concept while discussed by the likes of Benjamin Franklin was introduced in thge UK in 1907 by William Willet who introduced the idea of Daylight Savings Time.
When do the clocks go back 2021?
The clocks will go forward until Sunday, October 31, when the clocks go back an hour and we return to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.