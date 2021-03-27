Edinburgh’s St James shopping quarter will start its phased opening in late June, after five years of construction.

St James Quarter will kick off phase one of reopening on June 24 as Scotland’s lockdown is eased, with the city’s John Lewis store reopening on May 14 following a multi-million-pound refurbishment.

The opening line-up of shops includes 43 global and local brands like Zara, Pull & Bear, H&M, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Dune, Bross Bagels and Salerno Pizza.

St James Quarter says plans for reopening have been carefully considered in relation to the Covid-19 situation and promises a “safe, convenient and fun environment for shoppers”.

The 1.7 million square feet district has natural ventilation throughout, 1,600 covered car parking spaces, and easy access to key surrounding streets, an asset during the capital’s rich events programme.

The refurbished John Lewis shop will be accessible on the corner of Leith Street and Little Kings Street, ahead of its entrance within St James Quarter becoming accessible in June.

More shops and eateries, as well as an Everyman Cinema, will be available over the next 18 months.

St James will be home to Scotland’s first W Hotel – W Edinburgh – which includes 244 guestrooms, a sushi restaurant and a destination bar, outdoor terrace, chef’s table, and a spa.

Martin Perry, Director of Development at Edinburgh St James, said: “We are extremely excited to be opening the first phase of the Quarter to the public. After a very long and challenging year, it’s a moment many of us have been waiting for.

“This is a significant moment in Edinburgh’s history, and we can’t wait to share what lies behind the quarter with the people of Edinburgh and beyond.

“A new normal demands a new kind of destination - a development that can respond to an ever-changing situation we are living with, one that serves the needs of its community as well as visitors to the city.

“We are working closely with the Scottish Government to ensure we create a safe space for shoppers to escape and enjoy.

“Our team is working tirelessly to ensure the appropriate safety measures will be in place and ensure we create a destination that can be truly enjoyed for generations to come.”

The new shopping district will replace the old St James shopping centre, located near St Andrew’s Square and Edinburgh Waverley Station.

It is Edinburgh’s largest development in a generation and will complement the luxury shopping offer of Multrees Walk.