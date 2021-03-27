A 14-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being seriously assaulted in Rutherglen.
The child was rushed to hospital for treatment after he was attacked in Hamilton Road, near McCallum Avenue, at around 5.50pm on Friday 26 March.
Police Scotland is appealing to the public for information.
Detective Sergeant Kevin Clark of Lanarkshire CID said: "I am appealing to anyone who witnessed this violent incident or has any information to contact us.
"I would also ask anyone who was driving in the area at the time with dashcam footage to get in touch as it could assist with our investigation."
Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2659 of 26 March, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
