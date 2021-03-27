East Lothian MP, Kenny MacAskill, has announced he's joining the Alba Party.

The former justice secretary will now head the new party’s Lothian list.

In an open letter to his party workers, the East Lothian MP said: “I will be joining the newly formed Alba Party to deliver the supermajority for independence through the list vote and which I believe’s essential to achieving our nation’s independence.”

MacAskill was Alex Salmond’s Justice Secretary at Holyrood.

SNP Westminster Leader Ian Blackford MP said: "After yesterday's events this is the second least surprising news in Scottish politics. He has been an increasing embarrassment to many in the SNP and his departure is somewhat of a relief.

"That he is joining a party with serious questions to answer about its leader's suitability for public office is no surprise.

"He should now resign his seat in the House of Commons to let a by-election take place immediately so the people of East Lothian can elect a new MP who will focus on their interests, rather than self-interest."

Former SNP MP Corrie Wilson has also joined the newly former Alba Party.

Wilson added she plans to stand in the South of Scotland list saying: “I am delighted to be joining the Alba Party whose goal is to secure independence for Scotland – the cause that so many in Scotland have given so much to support.

“I believe we have a fantastic opportunity at this election to work with others to deliver an independence #supermajority leaving Boris and co in no doubt that we are ready for self-determination.”