A weather warning will be in place from tomorrow as high winds and heavy rain batter western Scotland.

The Met Office has issued a yellow 'be aware' warning for floods valid from Sunday at 6pm until Tuesday evening.

Following persistent and heavy rain on Saturday night and with further outbreaks forecast until early next week, it warned some homes, businesses and roads might be affected by floods.

The yellow warning covers Perth and Kinross, Stirling, Highlands, Argyll and Bute and West Dunbartonshire.

Bus and train services may be disrupted and spray and standing water on roads will make journey times longer. 

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued two flood alerts and five warnings, mainly in the Western Isles. 

Some transport routes and travel have already been affected with some Calmac ferries cancellations on Saturday and timetable changes for Sunday due to strong winds. 

Scotrail announced some services may be impacted by the adverse weather and encouraged passengers to check journeys online ahead of travelling. 