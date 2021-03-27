A weather warning will be in place from tomorrow as high winds and heavy rain batter western Scotland.
The Met Office has issued a yellow 'be aware' warning for floods valid from Sunday at 6pm until Tuesday evening.
Following persistent and heavy rain on Saturday night and with further outbreaks forecast until early next week, it warned some homes, businesses and roads might be affected by floods.
The yellow warning covers Perth and Kinross, Stirling, Highlands, Argyll and Bute and West Dunbartonshire.
Bus and train services may be disrupted and spray and standing water on roads will make journey times longer.
⚠️YELLOW WEATHER WARNING⚠️— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) March 27, 2021
The @metoffice have issued a YELLOW weather warning for 🌧️RAIN🌧️
from Sunday(28/03) 18:00 until Tuesday(30/03) 18:00
More Info can be found here👉https://t.co/SMrmfDob03 pic.twitter.com/v7i8yHnboI
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued two flood alerts and five warnings, mainly in the Western Isles.
⚠️This weekend we’ll see a change in the weather.— Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) (@ScottishEPA) March 27, 2021
⚠️Wet and windy conditions may bring possible minor flooding including coastal impacts to some areas of the country on Sunday. We continue to monitor the situation.
⚠️Check the latest information at https://t.co/slNWHw6Gcd pic.twitter.com/zdIaXHzXk2
Some transport routes and travel have already been affected with some Calmac ferries cancellations on Saturday and timetable changes for Sunday due to strong winds.
🌧💨☔ Check before you make an essential journey - we’ve got tools to help keep you up to date with your route.— CalMac Ferries (@CalMacFerries) March 27, 2021
Find out more here ➡️ https://t.co/6qUtFiTFed for full info. pic.twitter.com/wLh2eOaTPv
Scotrail announced some services may be impacted by the adverse weather and encouraged passengers to check journeys online ahead of travelling.
If you need to travel over the next few days, please be aware that we're expecting some wet and windy weather, which may impact some services.— ScotRail (@ScotRail) March 27, 2021
Before heading out, it's always a good idea to have a wee check of our app or Journey Check. pic.twitter.com/ZrhJGr5W34
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.