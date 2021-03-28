This Sunday's editorial's are dominated by the latest twist in the Salmond Sturgeon saga as the former First Minister signals his intention to stand in the forthcoming Scottish election under a new pro-Independence party. Here is our pick of the day.

The Sunday Times

Kevin Pringle says the SNP must focus on the voters and not "Salmond's upstart party."

"One hundreds years ago in Ireland - a fundamental breakdown inthe relationship between the two most charismatic pro-Independence leaders - Eamon de Valera and Michael Collins - ushered in bloody civil war, not just a split in the movement.

"While not underestimating the significance or shock factor of Alex Salmond's launch of his Alba party, we could all do with taking a breath.

"I hope that the discourse within Scotland's idependent movement, regardless of which party affiliation anyone has, will be decent and civilised, not least because all within it are agreed on the best destination for Scotland."

The Mail on Sunday

Euan McColmn writes that the SNP has become "a collection of egos locked in a bitter war of attrition".

"Mr Salmond wishes us to believe that he and Ms Sturgeon could work together to bring about independence."Announcing his plan to stand for election as leader of the new Alba party, Mr Salmond said it was his intention to help achieve a nationalist 'super-majority' at Holyrood.

"We are, it seems, to imagine, he and Ms Sturgeon might once more become political allies and forget that these former friends have spent the past two years engaged in a conflict, with each making dark claims about the other."

"If anyone believes a Salmond-Sturgeon alliance might emerge from the ashes of the nationalist wars, I've a bridge to sell them."

The Sunday Post

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar says the people of Scotland 'deserve more than the psychodrama between Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon.

"Just hours before Alex Salmond and his ego tried to derail the election campaign, it emerged that child poverty in Scotland had risen for the third year in a row.

"It should have been a moment to reflect on how we bring Scotland together and focus on renewing the country in the wake of a pandemic which has stretched our NHS and left tens of thousands of patients anxiously awaiting diagnoses and operations.

"The risk now is that the SNP, already too distracted by its mission for independence, is going to be even more distracted by the splits in its movement. Throw into the mix the increasingly irrelevant and game-playing Tory Party, which only knows what it opposes and has no idea what it stands for, and we have a recipe for a campaign that forgets what really matters to the public."