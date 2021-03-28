Jennifer Arcuri has told of her four-year affair with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson - adding that he was a “cowardly wet noodle” for not standing by her.

In an exclusive interview with the Sunday Mirror, the American businesswoman told of her affair with the then Mayor of London between 2012 and 2016 stating that the pair shared a “physical and intellectual attraction”

She told the paper details about the alleged affair stating that the pair shared a passion for Shakespeare and that she had his number saved as "Alex the Great"

READ MORE: Who is Jennifer Arcuri, the woman at the centre PM cash row?

Speaking to The Mirror she said: “We were in an intimate relationship for four years”

“I loved him, and with good cause. But the man I thought I knew doesn’t exist anymore”.

On the PM not standing by her over whether she enjoyed preferential treatment while he was mayor, including her presence on foreign trips and receiving £126,000 of taxpayer money in event sponsorships and grants, she said: “It’s embarrassing. What a child. You can’t get on the phone and say, ‘Look Jen, this is crazy, welcome to politics’?

"He just took the most cowardly, wet noodle of approaches. This is who he is and it’s about time we recognised that."

READ MORE: Jennifer Arcuri: I had ‘every right’ to go on trade missions

“A great leader is charismatic, courageous and brave. None of these words I would use to describe Boris Johnson.”

According to the 35-year-old Arcuri, the pair went for a second Ciao Bella on Lamb’s Conduit Street, where Mr Johnson reportedly told her: “I want to date you, you’re the only American I’ve ever fancied.”

When he allegedly tried to kiss her on the street she said she told the then Mayor of London: "Mr Mayor, I do not kiss politicians on the street", to which Johnson replied: "This is my city, I don’t care’.”

Arcuri also told the paper of intimate moments between the pair claiming Boris text her from metres away at a campaign event.

She said: “He said, ‘Boris calling Jennifer.’ Then he said, ‘You’re looking well.’ I texted back something like, ‘You’re welcome to look’. There was this immediate attraction on both sides, physical and intellectual.

"It was suggested I have a codename for the Mayor of London because of the random text messaging. It would come at any time, any hour.”

She added that she continued to meet and send messages adding: "I did whatever I could find to convince myself I wasn’t falling for this man but, on some level, I knew.”

READ MORE: Jennifer Arcuri ‘admits affair with Boris Johnson’

Jennifer told the Mirror that the pair exchanged sexual messages with Boris describing a topless picture she took as “enough to make a bishop kick through a stained-glass window”.

She said: "That was one of my really very sexy photos. I had some topless ones I took by a fireplace. You don’t see me topless, but you see the silhouette of my breast. It’s a pin-up kind of look. I went to the polo and I won a photoshoot.

“That’s when I did other photos for him – vignette, black and white, totally tasteful, topless. One of the guys who did all my tech events asked to do a photoshoot with me.

"That’s where the photo with the pearls and the fur coat in the stairwell, that’s where that came from. When I did a shoot, he might say I’m desperate, or I miss you, and I’d respond with a photo.”

Jennifer said the affair cooled and in 2016 she met Matthew Hickey, to whom she is now married. She told the Mirror: “I deserved more. He could love me for fun, in a torrid affair. Did he want to start a family again? That’s not where he was at the moment I was with him.

“I wasn’t going to be a back-up plan, or the last 747,000th on his list to deal with. I adored him and would be lying to say I wanted there to be a time when he wasn’t in my life.”

Downing Street declined to comment on the Mirror story.