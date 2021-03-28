Police in Renfrewshire are continuing their appeal for information one week on following the serious sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in Paisley.
The incident happened on Saturday, March 20, between 7pm and 9.30pm in a wooded area behind Dykebar Hospital, off of Grahamston Road.
The victim was found by a passing motorist on nearby Hurlet Road.
Detective Inspector Colin MacRitchie, Paisley CID, said: "Officers revisited the scene last night from 7pm, precisely one week on from the attack.
"We are keen to jog people’s memories and have been speaking to locals to seek any new information. It’s important that we identify the people responsible for this as soon as possible.
“The ordeal was terrifying for the victim and we continue to provide her with the necessary support she requires.
“If you saw anything significant, no matter how small you may think this is, please contact 101 quoting reference number 4478 of 20 March to speak to local officers.
"Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% confidential.”
The two male suspects are described as white, Scottish, aged early 20s and were wearing dark clothing. One man was around 5ft 9ins tall and the other was around 6ft tall.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.