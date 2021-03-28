NHS leaders have clarified vaccination changes following the announcement of the closure of Scotland's main centre.
The Louise Jordan temporary hospital will continue to provide Covid innoculations until Easter before staff move to the nearby SSE Hydro on April 6.
An NHS spokeswoman said outpatients, diagnostics and blood donations will continue at the NHS Louisa Jordan until March 31.
The £38m hospital at the Scottish Event Campus was built in just two weeks early in the pandemic amid fears the NHS could be overwhelmed.
Its main role, however, has been in the delivery of vaccinations to about 175,000 people and as a base for outpatient appointments.
The Hydro will take over as Scotland's biggest mass vaccination centre.
Staff based as NHS Louisa Jordan will return to their health boards or the vaccination programme.
The building itself will revert to being an events and conference centre, and is due to play a key role in the COP26 climate change conference later this year.
