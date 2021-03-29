FAMOUS for its flowering cherry trees, Japan is regarded as the premier location in the world for viewing the pretty blossoms. The pandemic was supposed to put paid to sightseers this year, but selfie-takers have had other ideas.

Japan?

They bloom all over the world, of course, but cherry blossom - or sakura as it's known in Japan - is a big part of Japanese history and culture.

The blossoms are regarded as symbolic?

They are the unofficial national flower, representing spring, hope and new life, and are steeped in tradition and meaning, from appearing on coins to being the subject of many folk songs.

The season is so short, though?

Peak time for viewing is around March to April, with some flowers blooming for only a few days. It is this short-lived nature of the explosion of colour that is symbolic in the country, representing the fragility of life.

Viewing season is a historic tradition?

The flowers are a national obsession and each year during the season, under normal circumstances, people hold "hanami parties", where they meet with family and friends beneath the blossoms to picnic and bask in the beauty of the blooms.

Hanami?

Hanami translates to “flower viewing”. Texts from the time describe cherry blossom viewing from as early as the 3rd Century, but hanami was first recorded as a major part of Japanese culture under the rule of Emperor Saga from from 809 to 823 AD as he threw elaborate parties to view the blossoms.

Nowdays?

Thousands of cherry trees burst into bloom, with stunning shades of pink seemingly taking the country from winter into spring and sakura becoming a theme - cafes sell pink drinks and stores sell souvenirs.

It’s big business?

In a typical year, around 8.5 million tourists visit Japan during the cherry blossom season, bringing in hundreds of billions of yen.

This year, though?

Coronavirus warnings have been issued against holding traditional parties, with festivals cancelled and fluorescent tape used to cordon off popular picnic spots and signs put up to urge people to "refrain from gathering to enjoy the cherry blossoms”. It comes in the wake of a third wave of Covid-19 infections over the winter.

Lockdown was lifted in places?

Japan has had a comparatively small outbreak overall, with around 9,000 deaths, and the Japanese government last week lifted a virus state of emergency in the Tokyo area, but still, residents were told to avoid hanami to prevent any resurgence of the disease. "We fear there may be a sudden spread of infections - bigger than the third wave - if the number of people going out increases, as it does each year with cherry blossom viewing…” said Norio Ohmagari, director of Japan's Disease Control and Prevention Center.

But the lure of hanami has proved too strong?

Travel restrictions have kept foreign visitors at bay, but many locals - mostly wearing masks - have been unable to resist and have been spotted out taking "sakura selfies”, with the blossoms a huge draw for social media users due to their aesthetics.