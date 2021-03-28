There have been 422 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been no additional deaths in the same period.

A total of 22 people are in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid, while 264 people are in hospital.

Public Health Scotland has said 2,385,709 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 312,320 have received their second dose

26,902 had their first dose yesterday.

It comes as NHS leaders have clarified vaccination changes following the announcement of the closure of Scotland's main centre.

READ MORE: Covid vaccinations change clarified by NHS after closure of Louisa Jordan

The Louise Jordan temporary hospital will continue to provide Covid inoculations until Easter before staff move to the nearby SSE Hydro on April 6.

Livingstone Village and Eliburn South in West Lothian had the most Covid cases in the week up to March 23 – with 71 people testing positive. This works out at around 1332 cases per 100,000 population over the seven days.

Scotland is working towards April 26 as a date when hotels, restaurants, pubs, hairdressers, and retail can reopen to customers for the first time since December.

People aged 40-49 will be prioritised for a Covid-19 vaccine in phase two of the vaccination programme, followed by those aged 30-39 and then those aged 18-29.

These groups will be vaccinated once all those in phase one (the over-50s and most vulnerable) have received a jab.