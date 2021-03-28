Over half the population of Highland, Argyll and Bute have now received their first Covid-19 vaccination.

This means the vaccination programme in NHS Highland is ahead of the national average for percentage of population vaccinated.

NHS Highland’s Director of Public Health, Dr Tim Allison, said: “This is fantastic news and highlights the significant strides that have been made in delivering the COVID-19 vaccine across the NHS Highland board area.

“There is still a long way to go and we are asking for your help to enable us to continue to deliver the vaccination programme so efficiently.

“Our GP practices have been working under significant pressure throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and especially during the vaccine roll-out.

"We know that you may have heard of people younger than you receiving their COVID-19 vaccine earlier in another part of the country or another GP practice.

READ MORE: Covid Scotland: NHS Glasgow and Clyde pass 400,000 vaccinations

“Across Highland, Argyll and Bute there is little difference between GP practices: though some may be a little ahead at one time, others will catch up and may be slightly further forward the following week.”

Dr Allison continued: “We are working to ensure that vaccine supplies are delivered where they are needed to keep progress across practices as constant as possible and have been assured that we will have sufficient supplies to meet the target date of offering a vaccine to all over 50s by mid-April.

“Your GP practice will contact you about your vaccination. I would encourage people to only contact your GP about the COVID-19 vaccination if you are over 65 and have not received an invitation to receive your COVID-19 vaccine.

"People aged over 50 will be contacted by the middle of April.”