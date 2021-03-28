It’s more than a little ironic that had Home Secretary Priti Patel’s immigration and asylum regulations been in place when her parents first tried to move to Britain she wouldn’t even be here, never mind a minister of the Crown planning even more stringent ones.

She introduced the points-based system on New Year’s Day which means that potential immigrants have to be coming for essential and high-skilled jobs, they must have functional English, and coming to jobs with a minimum salary of £25,600. Her parents were first-generation immigrants from Uganda who moved to the UK in the 1960s.

Their arrival came before Ugandan dictator Idi Amin ordered the expulsion of Ugandan Asians in 1972, leaving thousands as refugees and asylum seekers, many of whom sought refuge and were admitted to the UK. Patel has admitted her parents would not have qualified under her regulations.

Her new plan is to banish anyone who comes “illegally” into the country – that’s more than 8,000 people a year we know of who end up on south coast beaches in rubber dinghies – either back to France, or to some as yet unidentified far-flung island where they can be processed.

Perhaps this idea comes from one suggested in 1972, before saner voices prevailed, that the Ugandan Asians should be settled on the Solomon Islands in the Pacific or the Falklands? And no doubt this is being considered again in the bowels of 2 Marsham Street, Home Office HQ.

Not just the “illegals” but, it appears, those who appear to have good grounds for admittance may also be sent to a rock in the South Atlantic or a remote Scottish island while their cases are judged.

There are several problems. It may be a given that whatever she puts into a bill will pass through the lobby nodders in the Conservative party, but if the bill were to become law, that’s where the legal tsunami begins.

The first crashing wave is the UN Refugee Convention which the UK Government helped write in 1951. It states that you can’t penalise people in need who come “directly” from their homeland, or anyone who has “good cause” to enter a nation illegally. Is the present government really willing to tear that up?

Then there’s the matter of returning the boat people from Dover. Are we going to send them back to France? Under a longstanding European Union deal, called “Dublin III”, the UK had the right to send back anyone seeking asylum if they could have reasonably claimed it in another country along the way.

But since we Brexited we have no agreement with France or any other EU country to take them back. And since we left the EU no-one has been sent back there, rather underlining the point. So, Patel would have to strike deals with EU countries with whom, she says, she is in discussions. Good luck with that one. It isn’t just Patel’s parents who wouldn’t have been able to settle in Hertfordshire – there is a very long list of some of the most eminent, distinguished and talented folk who would have been turned back at Heathrow or the Port of Dover. Here is the backstory of just a few.

Major contribution

Historically, Britain was largely welcoming, displaying a liberal tolerance to refugees and immigrants, even if their freedoms were sometimes hedged with conditions, because they made major contributions to our often backward industry and culture.

Dutch Protestants were the first large group to arrive from 1560, fleeing religious persecution and arbitrary slaughter in the Spanish Netherlands. They were followed by Jews living in the Netherlands, mainly of Spanish and Portuguese origin, but they were only allowed in if they converted to Christianity. Their thank-you gift to us was fish and chips.

From 1685, French Protestants, Huguenots, fled from their home country because of persecution directed by Louis X1V. They were prohibited from owning property. They brought important talents and skills, silk weaving, copper engraving, hat making, and bleaching, dyeing and colouring. They also reintroduced market gardening, providing produce for London and other cities. Seven of the 24 founders of the Bank of England were Huguenots.

It was then the turn of aristocrats, still in possession of their heads, and other Catholic gentry to arrive, fleeing the French Revolution. The year of Revolutions, 1848, and the years following, brought socialists and republicans fleeing the wars in mainland Europe. Among them was arguably the most important and radical political thinker of the 19th and 20th centuries, Karl Marx.

He arrived in 1849 aged 31 and lived in London until his death in 1883. The city is dotted with Marx hotspots and memorials. From the blue plaque on the wall of the home he lived in, 28 Dean Street, Soho, formerly a brothel, to the Red Lion pub in Great Windmill Street, where he met Friedrich Engels and between them they wrote the Communist Manifesto. And he is, of course, buried in Highgate Cemetery in North London.

Another one of the same wave of émigrés was the writer and republican Victor Hugo, fleeing from France after Napoleon III’s coup in 1851. He lived in Jersey and Guernsey for 15 years in exile. There, he wrote the 1,200-page epic Les Miserables, later to be hatcheted, bowdlerised and set to jaunty music with added doggerel in what became the world’s longest-running musical. No royalties were paid.

Blue plaque tribute

ANOTHER political exile who lived in England on and off for around four years (accounts vary) was Ho Chi Minh, who was travelling the world as a young man, on ships and working in kitchens. He claimed to have lived in West Ealing and Crouch End in London and worked at the Carlton Hotel. There is a blue plaque to him on the wall of what was the hotel and is now the New Zealand High Commission. He also worked as a pastry cook on the Newhaven to Dieppe ferry.

Bolshevism and the Russian Revolution brought more waves of immigrants and refugees, as did the two world wars – Jews, Poles, Austrians, Russians, Romanians and Czechs.

But by the end of the 19th century attitudes to foreign refugees and immigrants were hardening. The British Brothers League was formed, organising marches and petitions. Speakers declaimed that Britain should not become “the dumping ground for the scum of Europe”. In 1905, one newspaper editorial wrote “that the dirty, destitute, diseased, verminous and criminal foreigner who dumps himself on our soil and rates simultaneously, shall be forbidden to land”. No, it wasn’t the Daily Mail.

The Aliens Act followed in that year, introducing immigration controls for the first time and giving the Home Secretary overall responsibility which, although has long since been superseded, remains to this day.

Lasting legacy

JEWISH immigrants have left a lasting economic and political legacy in Britain. They set up unions, became involved in politics and formed businesses, many in tailoring and associated trades. One of them was Meshe David Osinsky, a Lithuanian Jew, who arrived in Britain in 1900 fleeing pogroms.

He was 15 and unable to speak English. He changed his name to Montague Burton and set up one of the country’s largest menswear shops, Burtons, which brought cheap tailoring to the male masses.

Michael Marks emigrated from Poland to Leeds in 1882 when he was 19 or 20 (it isn’t clear), eventually opening a market stall there, expanding his business and taking a partner, Thomas Spencer, who paid £300 for a half share in the firm. Marks & Spencer was born.

There is also the inimitable and late Farrokh Bulsara – known to the world as Freddie Mercury. He was born in Zanzibar to Indian parents and they arrived in England when Freddie was 18, fleeing the Zanzibar Revolution where African revolutionaries overthrew the Arab sultan.

And still on the Queen, we’d have a very different one if the unemployed Albert had been turned back at the border and prevented from marrying Victoria, and setting up the House of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, hastily renamed Windsor.

Philippos Andreou of Schleswig-Holstein-Sonderburg-Glücksburg would also never have met and married Elizabeth.