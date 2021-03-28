- To read the latest Best of Scotland magazine, simply click here or, alternatively, buy today's print edition of the Herald on Sunday and receive the full 40-page magazine completely free.
WITH spring just around the corner and Scotland emerging from dreary lockdown, there’s much to celebrate and in this issue of Best of Scotland we do just that.
Paul Trainer talks to Travis frontman Fran Healy about where and how he started – and why he still loves Glasgow.
He also hears about top city restaurateurs Ivan Stein and Peter McKenna’s plans to open The Gannet East in Edinburgh.
We also share the country’s very best picnic spots with you, meet Scotland’s best chocolatiers and look forward to visiting some of our loveliest islands – what’s not to love?
So sit back, relax and simply enjoy being inspired by the very Best of Scotland.
