It is a Highland beauty spot beloved of the royals, but in recent years a remote loch where the Queen and Prince Charles frequently go walking has been

blighted by litter, wild campers and snarled-up traffic.

Now, in an unprecedented move, a legally-enforced “roadblock” is being put in place to limit the number of people driving to Loch Muick.

This summer, for the first time over a seven-month period, officials will be able to prevent drivers from accessing the nine-mile stretch of public road that heads to the loch.

The No Entry ban can be imposed at a moment’s notice if the road becomes so busy with tourists that there is a danger of gridlock or accidents.

Meanwhile, a newly-expanded squad of countryside rangers will patrol the Balmoral Estate and the wider Cairngorms National Park to crack down on irresponsible and anti-social behaviour by visitors.

Pete Crane, head of visitor services at the Cairngorms National Park Authority CNPA, said the potential closure of the road to Loch Muick was “a last-resort action”.

He explained that last year the road had become “congested, blocked and dangerous with roadside parking”.

He added: “Some people would like fewer visitors to the area but the local economy needs them. The vast majority know how to behave, but last year we noticed a different kind who would normally go to a festival. That caused problems with abandoned tents, etc.

“None of us know just how busy this season is going to be but we want to plan ahead. We have never had to seek such action over this length of time before throughout the national park.”

Loch Muick – pronounced “Mick” – has been a royal favourite since Queen Victoria bought the Balmoral Estate more than 150 years ago.

The current Queen enjoys picnicking on the shores of the loch, which is about eight miles from Balmoral House.

Earlier this month it was revealed she had even named one of her new puppies Muick.

Charles and wife Camilla are also often spotted walking beside the loch during their visits to the area.

The public can access the loch by driving nine miles along a dead-end road that stops at the small Spittal of Glenmuick car park.

With a recent increase in tourist numbers, especially last year when Covid saw a jump in the number of Scots taking holidays in their own country, the area has been overrun at peak times.

Last summer the road to the loch was so jammed with cars at times that tempers frayed as drivers were caught in opposing gridlock. The area was also so blighted by dirty camping, wild toileting and other environmental abuse that it led Balmoral’s rangers to publicly vent their anger on social media.

Appealing for visitors to clean up their mess, the rangers posted pictures of abandoned tents, dumped barbecues, piles of empty bottles and cans, unsightly fire pits and human waste.

Now Aberdeenshire Council has issued an order under the Roads (Scotland) Act 1984.

Beginning on Friday , the order will last for seven months.

If rangers believe the traffic levels are becoming dangerous, the council will impose an immediate “no entry” order to prevent vehicles from accessing

the loch.

Cyclists, emergency vehicles, walkers and residents requiring access to

their properties will still be allowed to use the road.

A similar order will also be imposed on another road popular with tourists in the area, which leads from the Braemar to the Linn O’Dee car park.

The council says the road order is not technically a closure, but a way of controlling traffic with activated No Entry signs.

Alan Wood, director of infrastructure services for Aberdeenshire Council, said: “We simply cannot have a repeat of the selfish behaviour and unsafe practices which were observed last summer.

“We do not want to see an influx of visitors causing congestion at our country parks, woodlands, uplands and coastal areas.” and the wider road network.’

Meanwhile, the Cairngorms National Park Authority has also been given funding for a further 12 park rangers, including five allocated to Royal Deeside.

In addition, Balmoral is paying to employ an extra ranger.

The greatly expanded ranger service will now inform Aberdeenshire Council when traffic reaches unmanageable levels and the authority will decide whether to trigger the temporary road closures “due to the likelihood of danger to the public”.