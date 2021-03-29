Scottish actor David Tennant is set to return to host the first episode of the new series of Have I Got News For You.
The BBC One show returns for its 61st series next month, with the former Doctor Who and Broadchurch star set to host for the seventh time the long-running satirical news quiz, which first launched in 1990.
The Bathgate actor last hosted the show in May 2020, presenting remotely from home while the UK was in the midst of its first national lockdown. It has since returned to the studio.
Appearing on the show with Tennant and regular team captains Paul Merton and Ian Hislop are journalist Helen Lewis and comedian Jack Dee, himself a regular in the show’s hosting chair.
Alexander Armstrong has made the most guest appearances as the host with 35 appearances.
Have I Got News For You returns on Friday, April 9.
