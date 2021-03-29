The new 5G mobile network is helping boost enthusiasm in Scottish classrooms thanksto an innovative new project from North Lanarkshire Council in partnership with BT

CURIOUS youngsters in North Lanarkshire can now experience what it’s like to be in outer space, under the ocean, on a World War One battlefield – or even on top of Everest, all thanks to a new learning initiative which is the first of its kind in the UK.

The project has become a reality after North Lanarkshire Council teamed up with BT to bring the first 5G-enabled immersive classroom to Scotland.

The new immersive classroom has been developed within the Muirfield Community Centre in Cumbernauld where a room has been transformed into an exciting and engaging learning environment.

The 360-degree room creates a digital projection which uses all four classroom walls and the ceiling to bring the real-world into an immersive experience for students. BT is making this immersive experience possible through its EE 5G network which brings ultrafast speeds and enhanced reliability for classrooms of the future.

With 5G’s greater bandwidth, students and educators can livestream virtually from any location with minimal disruption and connect many more devices than on previous networks. This means students can still enjoy a rich learning experience and not be disadvantaged by their location or by the uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Carbrain Primary pupils were the first to dive into the new experience with an underwater lesson about the ocean.

A student from Cabrain Primary also said his favourite part was seeing the Northern Lights, a subject he studied at school: “I loved the colours, it was as if I were seeing them in real life!”. Another student enjoyed the Safari experience, saying “It was so cool to see the animals so close up.”

The concept aims to push beyond traditional methods of teaching to create an inclusive digital experience that helps explain abstract and challenging concepts through a 3D model. It will also have the potential to support students with learning difficulties in developing imagination, creative and critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

“The immersive classroom goes beyond the traditional classroom boundaries,” explained Councillor Frank McNally, Convener of Education and Families with North Lanarkshire Council.

“Its potential uses really are limitless and we hope that it can be used to engage pupils who are perhaps turned-off by traditional learning experiences as well as by local community groups for example historical societies.

“This project shows that North Lanarkshire is at the cutting edge in terms of technology and connectivity and demonstrates our commitment to providing our pupils with outstanding learning opportunities.”

Alan Lees, Director of BT’s Enterprise unit in Scotland, said: “Today’s announcement is just the start of an exciting journey in bringing the digital fabric to more communities across Scotland through innovative tech and ultrafast connectivity. By harnessing the power of 5G, we’ve been able to help transform education for students in North Lanarkshire, supporting aims to reduce the attainment gap. We know that technology can help to make education richer and more accessible for young people. We’re really excited to be partnering with the Council to use our ultrafast 5G network to provide a UK first in education, right here in Scotland.

“Our Skills for Tomorrow programme aims to give 10 million people and businesses the skills they need to thrive in a digital world. We’ll continue to deliver innovative solutions through our unique partnerships to help our customers and society take full advantage of cutting-edge technologies.”

This article was brought to you in association with BT as part of The Herald's Future of Education campaign.