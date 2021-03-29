Filming for a brand new Star Wars spin off show is to begin next month, Disney has confirmed.
Scottish actor Ewan McGregor is to reprise his role as Obi Wan Kenobi, the Jedi master, in the Disney+ show for the first time in more than 15 years.
The story will begin 10 years after the events of the 2005 film Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith, where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat – the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned into evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.
The series also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of the classic Star Wars villain.
The series will also see Joel Edgerton, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, and O’Shea Jackson Jr among the stars joining the cast.
The event series will be directed by Deborah Chow, who previously helmed two episodes of the first series of The Mandalorian.
It will be executive-produced by LucasFilm boss Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Chow, McGregor and writer Joby Harold.
The series will be available on Disney+.
