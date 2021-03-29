With its intricately sculpted, fruit-shaped cupola, it is often described as Scotland’s “most bizarre building”.

But the 18th century Dunmore Pineapple, near Airth, in Falkirk Council region, is at the centre of a major row after a conservation charity lodged a formal objection to plans for a housing development.

The National Trust for Scotland (NTS) said an application lodged by George Russell Construction for 82 houses and a visitor centre next to the A-listed landmark caused “great concern” for the integrity and setting of the landscape, and posed a threat to wildlife.

The famous Pineapple was constructed by John Murray, 4th the Earl of Dunmore, in 1761 as a garden retreat.

Dubbed one of the architectural wonders of Scotland, the 260-year-old building has been in the NTS’ care since 1973.

But the Trust yesterday said it had entered into correspondence with the developer after an unsolicited proposal for a visitor centre along with 22 houses was made public in 2018.

It added that, “contrary to the impression given in the developer’s Design and Access Statement”, it did not endorse the proposals but had “merely requested assurances on the ecological impact on rare species as well as clarification on the purpose of the visitor centre”.

The Trust said no assurances were forthcoming at that time and the developer had eventually withdrawn the planning application for the initial scheme.

The new application, which is now under consideration by Falkirk Council, almost quadruples the number of proposed houses to 82 at Mains Farm, Airth, directly adjacent to the Pineapple and the historic Dunmore Estate.

In addition to its concerns for the landscape and wildlife, it is the Trust’s view that a development in this location would set a planning precedent that may mean more of the area being rezoned for development in the future.

Outlining his organisation’s concerns, Phil Long, NTS’ chief executive, said: “The Pineapple is one of the most significant buildings in Scotland and its unique ambience is dependent on its setting within Dunmore Park with its woodland and abundant wildlife.

“It is clear to us that this development scheme would have a hugely adverse impact on the site, which is designated within the Inventory of Gardens and Designed Landscapes in Scotland.”

He added: “As we have seen all too often, inappropriately-scaled and sited developments have impaired or overwhelmed many important historic and natural landscapes and it’s our obligation to ensure this does not happen to the Pineapple.”

The Dunmore Pineapple is often described as the “most bizarre building in Scotland”.

Originally built as a garden retreat and hothouse, the first floor is built with cantilevered masonry in the shape of a realistic, prickly pineapple, 45ft high.

Remarkably accurate, each of the curving stone leaves is separately drained to prevent frost damage to the delicate structure.

Four chimneys are disguised as stone vases on top of an adjoining wall because the summer house was heated by a furnace that circulated hot air through cavities in the wall.

Uncertainty surrounds the identity of the designer of the folly. However, it is often attributed to Sir William Chambers, who designed similarly exotic structures that can be seen at Kew Gardens, London.

The Pineapple is also viewed as one of the most impressive follies in the whole of the United Kingdom.

Among the high-profile news sites and shows to have featured it are the Huffington Post, environmental television series and magazine Countryfile, and TV presenter Alan Titchmarsh.

John Murray, 4th Earl of Dunmore, eventually left Scotland and went on to become the last colonial governor of Virginia in America.

He is noted for issuing a 1775 document known as Dunmore’s Proclamation, offering freedom to any slave who fought for the British Crown against the Patriots in Virginia.

The building was given to the NTS in 1973 by the Countess of Perth.

It was later restored and used as holiday accommodation. Christopher Columbus discovered pineapples on the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe in 1493, after which it became a rare delicacy in Europe.

The fruit was symbolic of power, wealth, and hospitality. The pineapple was also subsequently adopted as a motif by architects, artisans and craftsmen, being sculpted into gateposts, railings, weather vanes and door lintels.

Although they are associated with tropical climes, pineapples were first grown in Scotland way back in 1731 – 30 years before the Dunmore Pineapple was built.