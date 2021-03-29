Angry locals confronted a couple who were camping at a historic castle on the NC500 route amid fears that a huge rise in visitors in summer could spark ugly scenes.

The showdown took place at the 16th century Ardvreck Castle, which stands on a rocky promontory jutting into Loch Assynt in Sutherland, and saw police visit the site where the couple had pitched their tent.

The ruins are close to the A837 – part of the North Coast 500 (NC500) road trip route. But the weekend confrontation reinforced fears this season will see a repeat of the dirty and wild camping that plagued the area last year and could see locals confronting more campers this summer.

Kinlochbervie Community Council member Margaret Meek took to the NC500 The Land Weeps Facebook – which has nearly 8,000 members – to say: “I am delighted the police have been to Ardvreck Castle. “In case anyone doesn’t know, this is private property and camping is NOT allowed by the owners. The campers were also wrong about their right to camp anywhere they wanted; the Scottish Outdoor Access Code does not apply to motorised vehicles and does not allow camping near historic buildings.

“Sadly, the people have apparently moved on to Coldbackie near Tongue, where they are setting up on the beach.

“It makes me so sad to see the photo of a tent at Ardvreck Castle. This is an ancient monument and completely unacceptable.

“It needs to be reported to the police. I know many people have given up doing this because they have learned tat it is not very effective (just a few officers who have to cover a huge area). But inform the police anyway. Or they will never know.”

One other person wrote: “And so it begins... these folk were approached because they were inside a scheduled ancient monument and the person who approached them was told ‘We can go anywhere under the right to roam’. They also said they can camp where they like and were entitled to be away from home.

“Totally refused to move and as the said person left... the woman had the audacity to tell him he was a disgusting man approaching a tent with a woman in it ( he didn’t know who was going to be in tent) he only went through gap of wall [sic] and stood there.”

A police spokesman said: “We received a report of people camping in the grounds of Ardvreck Castle, near Inchnadamph, around 12.20pm on Saturday.

“Officers attended and offered advice about the current Covid-19 regulations and the two people subsequently left the area.”

Liberal Democrat MP Jamie Stone, who represents Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross, wants a camper van congestion charge on the NC500, with the money reinvested into improving the area’s roads.

“I fully support our tourism industry – and I want tourists to enjoy the beauty of the Far North – but whilst most visitors treat our beautiful environment with the love and respect that we locals do, unfortunately, some do not,” he said.

The NC500 has been hailed by various top travel publications, as well as National Geographic and American broadcaster CNN as one of the world’s greatest drives. The route has also been highlighted on television shows such as Top Gear.

The NC500 is estimated to be worth more than £22m a year to the local economy, but there have been increasing complaints from residents of speeding motorists and also of slow moving convoys of motor homes and long tailbacks of bikers.

Earlier this month, Highland Council unveiled its plans to deal with tourism pressures with a £1.5 million package of funding, designed to “create a good experience” for visitors.

Seasonal rangers, more parking enforcement, more toilets, more litter collection , more provision for motorhomes, and bus services to tourist sites on Skye are all promised as part of the council’s drive to manage visitor pressures looming once the season is able to start.

The funds will be spent over two years, tackling the long-standing issues around tourism infrastructure that became all too apparent last year when holidaymakers and day trippers headed to the Highlands in droves.

In a report to councillors, tourism officer Colin Simpson and outdoor access officer Philip Waite described how the sheer numbers of visitors in certain spots last year “overwhelmed a number of Highland communities and existing services and facilities”.

Elsewhere on the route, battle stations have been sounded ahead of what many locals fear will be an even greater invasion of tourists this season, in the wake of a ban on many foreign holidays.

Moat-like ditches have been dug, rocks rolled into place and “explicit” signs erected warning people not to defecate around beautiful Applecross in Wester Ross after a spate of incidents last summer.

Applecross is a hot spot destination on the NC500, which also involves the scenic climb up the Bealach na Ba – the historic mountain pass that has the steepest road climb in the UK, rising to 2,054ft.

Now the village is keen to develop a long-term strategy targeting visitors interested in green tourism and a more relaxed holiday.