A BUNCH of daffodils makes the perfect Easter gift and most gardens can manage a bunch or two without ruining the show. But we can also grow flowers to give as presents right through the summer and autumn.

And who would believe it, all-pervasive Brexit has made Grow Your Own flowers more necessary. Around three quarters of our flowers come from the EU, and since Brexit the wholesale cost of flowers has risen by 10%.

Additional paperwork and phytosanitary inspections can delay importation by one day – one tenth of a cut flower’s shelf life.

So treat some flowers as a crop. If you plan to grow a lot for cutting, you may want to sow or plant in lines, as you would with vegetables. But you could also make the planting layout more decorative by arranging it in curves, circles, squares or rectangles. Whatever you do, remember you’ll need easy access for cutting.

Buy seed for some of your favourites, say cosmos, antirrhinum or salvias, and sow and grow them on in a greenhouse or conservatory.

Plant out in the prepared bed once the weather warms up. With hardier species like nigella, calendula or cerinthe, a simpler alternative is direct sowing, again once the soil is warmer.

You could even combine GYO gifts with GYO edibles. Herbs like basil and parsley can be grown in pots and they make delicious presents.

I’m really keen on basil ‘Aristotle’. It forms a neat ball of small, highly aromatic leaves. I keep picking for several weeks and it eventually produces sprays of little white flowers.

Parsley ‘Afrodite’ has extra curly foliage and is as tasty as it looks, growing neatly in a pot. It will continue to produce new leaves over many weeks.

Many perennial flowers can be used for cutting and they save the work of sowing and raising annuals.

Choose species with appealing leaves, so that when you are making a bunch with the blooms you will still be left with attractive foliage in the bed. Like Eryngium or Echinops with fine spiky leaves, the delicate, divided foliage of Thalictrum or Achillea. It makes a mound of slightly aromatic fern-like leaves. And don’t forget to share the joys of your roses.

Many annuals and perennials can also be bought as plugs, the perfect solution if you don’t have greenhouse space or can’t manage to get started early. The catalogues are crammed with a wide range of possibilities, some of which are attractive and suitable.

Plug packs usually contain 10 or 20 plants, often more than you need for the garden, so one solution is to grow on any surplus till they’re large enough to make the perfect gift: a pot plant for the patio or possibly a conservatory. Start by planting in 7cm pots gradually potting on to 2 litre containers.

Suppliers such as Sarah Raven offer plugs, often taken from cuttings. They include cuttings from spray chrysanthemums – a great gift for autumn. Once the cuttings are 15cm long, pinch out the growing shoots and you’ll get beautiful bushy little plants.

You could plan ahead and take your own softwood and semi-ripe cuttings from a wide selection of flowers and herbs later in the summer.

They include: scented leaved pelargoniums, fuchsias, rosemary, lavender and lemon verbena. They root in late summer and autumn, growing on to become the perfect gift next year.

Or keep it for yourself. One of my cuttings, Pelargonium ‘Ardwick Cinnamon’ spends the summer outside the kitchen window and winter in my greenhouse attached to the house. Every time I brush past it for an armful of logs, I’m met with a wonderful whiff on cinnamon.

Plant of the week

Primrose

Primula vulgaris, or May spink in Scotland, has countless associations with spring and gladdens all our hearts when we see the first pale yellow flowers in our gardens.