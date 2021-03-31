I’VE always been fond of the rock star Pete Doherty. Not that I’ve listened to much of his music, which strikes me as lazy, sloppy and derivative whenever I stumble upon his caterwauling in bands such as The Libertines or Babyshambles. What I liked about Pete was the way he wore a hat, the way he stumbled out a nightclub, the way he draped his lanky body over the shoulder of a supermodel. The way he elegantly dissolved into a puddle of his own dissipation.

So what if his musical abilities were as sophisticated as a caveman performing Beethoven’s 5th using the thigh bone from a woolly mammoth? Why dedicate yourself to learning an instrument when it’s far more fulfilling to play the role of the raddled rock reprobate? Pete was always adept at living up to that cliché… until now.

For it seems that being based in lockdown France hasn’t been good for his lovingly curated image. In the land of cheese and brioche (and more cheese and more brioche) Doherty has become doughy. The lean, mean, drug-imbibing machine now has the appearance of a bucolic farmer who spends more time sampling his produce than growing it.

Commentators who once wrote scoldingly of his antics now gently mock him. Their snarl of outrage has become the snigger of condescension, with Pete having as much street cred as your average lollipop lady.

Which is unfair, because all he seems to have done is swap one overindulgence for another.

Too many illegal drugs appear to have been replaced by too many perfectly legal Wagon Wheel biscuits. (Or whatever the swanky French equivalent of a Wagon Wheel happens to be. ‘Le Wagon Wheel’, perhaps?)

Society pretends to cast opprobrium on those who sell, buy or enjoy recreational drugs, though furtively we are fascinated by such people, vicariously revelling in their outré antics.

Keith Richards is glorified because of what he injected in his bloodstream rather than because of his guitar licks and tricks. Dumping the Saturday night shenanigans for a surfeit of Sunday lunches would have turned Keef the King of Kool into Keef the Beefy Buffoon.

And Trainspotting would never have been a best-seller if Sick Boy, Begbie and the rest of the gang had been addicted to family-sized bags of Monster Munch instead of skag.

Our society has been glamorising gear since as far back as the 1820s, when Thomas De Quincey wrote his scandalously popular Confessions of An English Opium-Eater.

(No wonder it was a success, for isn’t that word ‘confessions’ muskily tantalising? Making a memoir sound like an exotic perfume, and conjuring up all manner of deliciously decadent scenarios.)

But how many books have been written about chubbsters? Well, there’s Winnie-the-Pooh, of course, and the adventures of Billy Bunter. It’s clear that being overweight is the least fashionable method of giving up on yourself.

So commiserations to Pete Doherty, even though not much has changed. He still overindulges. He still can’t carry a tune.

But he’s also finding it increasingly difficult to spy his tippytoes from over the summit of his belly button.

Becoming boringly blobbish. It’s the rock and roll suicide they never warn you about in Rolling Stone Magazine.

Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of The Herald.