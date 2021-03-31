By Johanna Baxter

IT is not surprising that refuse collection and potholes are amongst the first things that people think of when they are asked about the services provided by their local council – these are some of the most visible examples of how your council tax is spent.

Less obvious are the numerous services provided by legions of local government workers across the country without whom it is certainly the case that more people would have died during the current pandemic.

But for the residential and social care workers our elderly relatives would have gone without care. But for the additional support needs assistants our most vulnerable young people would have been left without an education. But for the cleaners our schools would have closed and our key workers would have been left without childcare. But for the environmental health officers temporary mortuaries would not have been built and hospitals would have been overwhelmed. But for the grave diggers we would not have been able to bury our loved ones.

Yet these key workers seem to have been forgotten in the race for votes in the forthcoming parliamentary elections.

Whilst NHS workers have rightly received widespread recognition of their efforts, a Covid bonus payment and a pay offer that goes beyond the public sector pay policy, their colleagues in local government have so far received nothing at all.

Cosla claims it cannot match the NHS offer for the 200,000 local government workers Unison represents. It is certainly true that the Scottish Government has starved it of funding in recent years (local government revenue funding has fallen 2.4 per cent in real terms since 2013/14 whilst over the same period Scottish Government revenue funding has increased by 3.1%) and trade unions have been at the forefront of calls for the Scottish Government to do more.

The moral and economic imperatives for providing local government workers with a substantial pay increase are overwhelming. In Scotland more than 230,000 children live in poverty, 570,000 working age adults live in absolute poverty and most working-age adults in poverty live are part of working households.

According to Cosla’s own figures 55% of the Scottish local government workforce earns less than £25,000 per annum – that’s more than100,000 workers earning significantly below the average wage of £32,000 per annum.

As we face an economic depression, the like of which we have never seen before, there is no better way to lift people out of poverty and stimulate economic recovery than putting money into the pockets of low-paid workers, it just takes political will to do so.

Local government workers keep our country going. Whether it’s giving our children the best start in life, protecting our environment, maintaining our public spaces, running our leisure facilities, or caring for us in our old age. Society has kept running during the pandemic because local government workers have heroically been working throughout.

So the real question is can the Scottish Government and Cosla afford not to match the NHS offer?

Johanna Baxter is Unison Scotland head of local government