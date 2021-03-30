Nicola Sturgeon will be giving an update today outlining some of the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

The First Minister is expected to shed insight on the ending of the "Stay At Home" message that has been in place across Scotland as well as further plans to ease lockdown.

How to watch Nicola Sturgeon's Covid announcement

The First Minister's Covid update will be broadcast on BBC One Scotland at 12pm.

The broadcast will also be shown on the BBC Scotland channel.

READ MORE: Covid in Scotland tracker: Daily cases and deaths revealed

A live stream will also broadcast the announcement on the Scottish Government Twitter page.

Today First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will give an update on planned changes to #coronavirus restrictions.



📺 Watch live here @scotgov from 12pm pic.twitter.com/IR0KSipAqM — Scottish Government (@scotgov) March 30, 2021

What is Nicola Sturgeon expected to say?

The First Minister tweeted that she will give an update on a host of lockdown matters including outdoor contact sport for 12-17 year-olds, hairdressers reopening, click and collect services resuming, and more.

From Monday, April 5, hairdressers and barbers will be allowed to reopen.

📺 I will be giving a Covid update today at 12 noon - I will report on the latest statistics and look ahead to some careful easing of restrictions. Tune in if you can. https://t.co/dKRdvFBnyb — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) March 30, 2021

The announcement is the first lockdown message from the First Minister since the election campaign began.

The First Minister is unable to give her announcement in the Scottish Parliament at 2pm due to the upcoming Holyrood election.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon Covid lockdown update as rule changes due this week

When does 'Stay At Home' messaging end in Scotland?

The 'Stay at Home" guidance from the Scottish Government ends on April 2 and will be replaced by 'stay local'.

Scotland's Covid- 19 latest figures

Scotland recorded no deaths of coronavirus patients for the third consecutive day yesterday.

There were 352 positive tests in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data.

The death toll under the daily data measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 7,584.