PARENTS are being warned over a dangerous rise in the number of youngsters spotted playing on railway tracks.

British Transport Police (BTP) and Network Rail said there had been several recent incidents of children playing on the railway line.

They are urging parents to tell their children of the dangers of tresspassing ahead of the Easter holidays.

As lockdown eases and the school holidays approach, we’re expecting trespassing to increase.



Make sure your teens know that trespass can have life-changing consequences. Lead by example and stay off the tracks. pic.twitter.com/S3xmSH3Ywv — British Transport Police (@BTP) March 29, 2021

A new campaign, You v Train, is warning children of 125mph trains, overhead lines carrying 25,000 volts and the hidden third rail which can pull trespassers in and “not let go until the emergency services are able to switch the power off”.

Electricity on the tracks is always switched on and nine out of 10 people die when they are struck by it, the campaign says.

More recently, there have been a spate of youngsters being spotted putting themselves in danger in Port Elphinstone, Inverurie and Boat of Kintore in North Aberdeenshire.

Commenting on the recent incidents, BTP Inspector Bryan O’Neill said: “The railway is full of hidden dangers.

"Too many times we have seen the tragic consequences of young people ignoring the warnings about trespassing on the railway and taking risks that have resulted in terrible injuries or death, so it’s vital that parents play their part and ensure they know where their children are and what they are up to.

“Passengers continue to be our eyes and ears and they can help us by reporting crimes and concerns by texting 61016.”

Mark Henderson, Network Rail senior community engagement manager, said: “Trespassing on the railway can result in life-changing or even fatal injuries.

“We work closely with the British Transport Police to educate young people about the dangers on the railway and would urge the public to keep well off the tracks.”