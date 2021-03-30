THE SNP’s Finance Secretary has insisted May’s election is a “historic opportunity” for young people as she set out a string of SNP policies aimed at empowering Scotland’s youth.

Kate Forbes, who is campaigning in Dingwall today, will outline a series of policies including ensuring everyone aged 16 to 25 is given an opportunity for work, education or training through the Young Person’s Guarantee and raising the age at which Scots have to pay council tax from 18 to 22.

The SNP has claimed that for a young person living alone in a Band B property, the council tax pledge will mean an annual saving of around £750.

Ms Forbes will also highlight concessionary bus travel being expanded to everyone under the age of 22 after an agreement with the Scottish Greens.

She has called on young voters to support the SNP at May’s election.

Ms Forbes said: “Young people in Scotland have benefitted hugely from progressive SNP policies – but it’s vitally important that we keep this progress going, especially considering the severe impact the pandemic has had on the opportunities afforded to young people.

“During the SNP’s time in government, we’ve taken real action to protect and empower young people – abolishing tuition fees, delivering votes at sixteen, and mitigating harmful Tory austerity - but we can know we can go further and keep delivering the things which really matter."

She added: “We are determined to build on the progress we have made by ensuring everyone aged 16-24 has the opportunity for work, education or training through the Young Person’s Guarantee, raising the age at which Scots become eligible for council tax, guaranteeing free tuition, and expanding concessionary travel.

“This election is a historic opportunity for young people to shape not just their own future, but the future of Scotland - and to stop Boris Johnson and the Tories betraying future generations by gambling their opportunities away.

"The SNP has a positive, ambitious vision for Scotland’s future, and we'll be taking that to young people across the country at this election.

“The only way to ensure that Scotland’s future is firmly in Scotland’s hands is to cast both votes for the SNP in May.”