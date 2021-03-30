More than 400 fresh cases of coronavirus have been identified in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said that 411 positive coronavirus tests have been recorded since Monday.

A total of 12 additional deaths of people who tested positive for the disease have been registered, she added, meaning the death toll under this measure – is 7,596.

Speaking during the Scottish Government’s daily briefing, the First Minister said 217,890 people have now tested positive in Scotland since the pandemic began.

The test positivity rate was 2.8 pr cent, lower than the 5% the World Health Organisation (WHO) believes indicates a pandemic coming under control.

Of the new cases, 90 are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 109 in Lothian and 76 in Lanarkshire.

The remaining cases are spread over seven other health board areas.

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that 250 people are in hospital - nine fewer than yesterday, and 23 people are in intensive care - an increase of one from yesterday.

Scotland’s vaccine rollout has been “better than we could have dared hope for”, Ms Sturgeon has said.

As of Tuesday morning, almost 2.5 million people had received their first dose of the vaccine, while almost 340,000 people have been given a second dose.

Addressing the coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh on Tuesday, the First Minister said: “These figures confirm the very good progress in the last three months.

“The progress in the vaccination programme is, if anything, better than we could have dared hope for back at the turn of the year.”