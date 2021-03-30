Organisers of Aboyne Highland Games have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event.

It is the second successive year that the Aberdeenshire event, which is a jewel in the Royal Deeside calendar, has been called off – a decision that has not been taken lightly.

The event was meant to take place on August 7, due to its cancellation plans are being made to mark the event online and this will include two online music competitions.

Chairman of Aboyne Highland Games, Alistair Grant, said: “We know that news of the cancellation of Aboyne Highland Games will be disappointing to the local community, competitors, visitors, partners and sponsors, all of whose support is invaluable to our success.

“It is not a decision the committee has made easily, particularly when it is for a second consecutive year and knowing the impact it can have on our event partners.

“As much as there is positivity around restrictions being eased and normality returning to our lives, many uncertainties and concerns also remain.

“The worries of our community must be listened to, any potential impact on wider public services considered, and with potentially fewer visitor the financial viability and long-term sustainability of the event accounted for."

He added: “Games day will be marked on Saturday, 07 August, albeit differently. The strong, positive response to last year’s online piping competition sees it return, while a virtual fiddle contest is being added.

"Both providing opportunities for musicians to compete in 2021.

“Just like our fellow Highland Games across Scotland, we are optimistic that in 2022 we will be back in our usual format, celebrating and continuing Scotland’s cultural heritage.

“That strong sense of community afforded by the games will be in abundance when we do welcome the world back onto Aboyne Green for Aboyne Highland Games.”

Attracting a crowd of around 10,000 visitors each year, Aboyne Highland Games injects an estimated £450,000 into the Deeside economy annually and supports a wide range of businesses, including a touring funfair.

With a packed programme of 95 traditional events including solo and massed piping, Highland Dancing, light and heavy athletics, tug o’ war and fiddle competitions, it welcomes visitors from across the United Kingdom and around the world.

The games also delivers an important social benefit by providing an occasion for communities, friends and families to gather. This is a something that has been a characteristic of the annual event since its inception in 1867.

The directors and committee of Aboyne Highland Games felt too many uncertainties currently prevailed for them to continue planning to hold a safe and viable event in early August.

Alongside listening to the concerns of their community, organisers believe that although a roadmap is in place, many questions remain over potential caps on attendee numbers and how comfortable people will be in attending outdoor events with large crowds by early August.

Full detail of how games day will be marked are still being finalised. An online solo piping contest will again be held. The competition, organised by Dr Jack Taylor, a respected piper and the piping convenor for Aboyne Highland Games, saw 32 entries from solo pipers around the world.

A similar online fiddle competition is being initiated by renowned Scottish fiddle player and composer Paul Anderson, who is also a member of the Aboyne Highland Games committee.

The piping and fiddle competitions will give musicians an opportunity to compete at a time when few exist. Full details of both competitions will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

The committee has begun focusing its efforts on the 2022 Aboyne Highland Games which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 6 2022.