NICOLA Sturgeon has said her deputy and another SNP minister are both "mortified" after breaching Covid election rules.

John Swinney, the Deputy First Minister, and SNP parliamentary business minister Graeme Dey have both apologised following the incidents.

They posted photos to social media showing them gathered with supporters outside in numbers that break current coronavirus rules.

Ms Sturgeon said "nobody is infallible" and referenced the incident before Christmas in which she was photographed with her mask off at a wake.

Asked about the latest breaches during a Scottish Government coronavirus update, she said: "The ministers, Graeme and John, who made a mistake around the size of gatherings when they were leafletting, were in the wrong.

"People should follow the rules, not follow that."

She said both the politicians had "rightly" apologised, adding: "They are both pretty mortified at having done that."

Ms Sturgeon said it was important for those in leadership positions to be "really upfront about it" when they do slip up.

Scots are currently allowed to meet up outside in groups of up to four adults from two households.

Mr Dey was pictured with at least eight supporters, while Mr Swinney was with four others.