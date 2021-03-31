THE issue of the sexual abuse of schoolgirls was debated by columnists and how Covid was stripping away workers rights.

The Daily Mail

Sarah Vine said she was not surprised the toxic culture of sexual abuse in schools had been raised in the past few days.

“In fact, if anything, I’m amazed it’s taken this long,” she said. “Over 8,000 testimonies detailing incidents of sexual abuse have now been posted on the website Everyone’s Invited, founded by a young graduate called Soma Sara as a way of turning the spotlight on this problem.”

She said there was something very worrying going on, ‘something that is not only deeply damaging for girls, but also boys.’

She said we have the perfect storm - boys who have grown up watching women being humiliated and abused online; and girls who feel it’s incumbent on them to dress like Kim Kardashian and writhe around like Cardi B at parties.

She called for internet porn to be put behind a paywall.

“Protect them from this stuff until they are old enough not to let it damage them. Because until that happens we run the risk of blaming our children for the sins of us adults.”

The Daily Express

Vanessa Feltz said the Everyone’s Invited site revealed a ‘horrifying litany of abuse, harassment, misogyny and rape experienced at an age most parents expect their daughters’ chief concerns to be make-up, Justin Bieber and school marks.’

“The dam has broken,” she said. “No one in authority can pretend to be unaware of this torrent of bullying and criminal activity. How is it possible that these teenagers, frequently referred to as “woke” and “snowflakes” are actually so devoid of empathy they behave like mini-Harvey Weinsteins?”

She said education was key to tackling the issue.

“The lesson, I suppose, is empathy. Treat girls with humanity. Lord, this is basic stuff. Isn’t it?”

The Guardian

Polly Toynbee said Covid deepened the economic divide, with poorer earners falling into debt while the high paid amassed monumental savings.

“Webcam surveillance for employers to spy on home workers is on the way, looking for breaches of rules, for staff “missing from desk” or “detecting an idle user”,” she said. “An accelerating anarchy has seized the world of work, where employers can nowadays do whatever they like. “Fire and rehire is spreading like wildfire,” says Andy McDonald, Labour’s shadow secretary for employment rights,”

She said, under Covid, one in 10 workers face losing their job and being rehired on less favourable terms.

“In so many ways, The pandemic has exposed a country going backwards. We should ignore all government talk of “levelling up” until the pre-1980s basic rights won by workers have been restored.”