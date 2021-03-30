Scotland's political leaders went head to head in the first debate ahead of the Scottish Election.
The SNP's Nicola Sturgeon, Conservative Douglas Ross, Labour's Anas Sarwar, Green Lorna Slater and Lib Dem Willie Rennie all took part in the BBC.
But who do you think won the debate?
You can have your say in our straw online poll below.
The debate moderated by the BBC's Scotland Editor Sarah Smith and saw leaders clash over a number of issues including Scottish independence, education, recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change and more.
On 6 May, voters in Scotland will elect 129 Members of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs).
Please note that while not entirely scientific, this poll is to act as a straw poll to give an early indication as to who won the debate.
