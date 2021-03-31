With anything and everything available for purchase on the internet, there’s a growing trade in the ubiquitous plastic toy – and enterprising criminal gangs are taking advantage of the fact.

Are retailers bricking it?

Very good. But as a matter of fact they are. Last year French police arrested three people caught stealing Lego sets from a toy shop near Paris. According to newspaper reports, the gendarmes are currently building a case against the thieves, though presumably out of something more substantial than Lego. The gang members are all Polish and admitted that they were part of a larger criminal group specialising in lifting collectible Lego sets. It transpired the same gang had been arrested a year earlier for the same crime, and under questioning by French police they revealed their usual modus operandi: set up a base in a hotel and hit as many local toy shops as possible before returning to Poland to sell the haul. So yes, retailers are worried and specialist toy shops are now on high alert for similar, Lego-related crime. Meanwhile police in several US states have launched sting operations in recent years against Lego thieves. In 2015 a five-strong gang was arrested after stealing Lego sets worth £11,000 and a year earlier police in Arizona arrested a four-person team and retrieved stolen Lego valued at a whopping £145,000. Lego looting is big business, it seems.

What’s driving the trade?

Well, it isn’t amoral eight-year-olds and it isn’t their parents. Instead it’s adult collectors, of which there are a great many. However it must be stressed that the vast majority of collectors will trade honestly on reputable sites such as British-based marketplace Brickset. For a flavour of the size of the Lego collecting fraternity, Brickset lists 17,000 items in its database and boasts 229,000 members. Between them they own 28 million sets worth over £600 million.

That’s a lot of thumb size plastic Stormtroopers …

Indeed, though Star Wars is only one of many Lego tie-ins which drive the collectability of the much-loved toy. An online sale on Lego auction site Catawiki which ends today offers everything from Harry Potter figurines to a vintage facsimile of a 1960s-style Shell petrol station. And if all you’ve ever wanted for the mantlepiece was an Amelia Earhart Tribute biplane in red plastic, sealed in its original box, then it’s yours for about £12. Meanwhile there are Lego versions of film and TV favourites such as The Simpsons, Stranger Things, Batman and Sesame Street.

A good investment then?

Definitely, hence the uptick in criminal activity around it. As with real bricks, the plastic ones can bring quite a windfall. Had you splurged £196 on a collector’s edition Lego Imperial Star Destroyers back in 2000 your investment would have increased five-fold – which is probably better than you would have done on the FTSE 100. “Investing in these pieces isn’t new but this niche market has reached new heights with the pandemic,” says Catawiki’s Lego expert Gerben van IJken. “People have more time at home because of the health restrictions and the game market has exploded. We often have more than 1,000 Lego sales a week.”