From April 2nd, the 'Stay at Home' messaging will be replaced by 'Stay Local' in Scotland.

The First Minister said the new 'Stay at Home' rule would be in place for at least three weeks as she announced a series of changes across the country.

Barbers and hairdressers will be able to reopen from April 5 along with a host of click-and-collect retail services.

Car dealerships, garden centres and homeware stores can also reopen while University and college students can also return for in-person teaching.

The First Minister also announced that outdoor contact sports for 12-17-year olds may resume.

But what is Stay Local and how does it differ from Stay At Home?

Stay Local Scotland

Currently, there is a travel ban in place for much of the nation, with workers urged to stay at home and the majority of the population told to not travel outside their local authority level.

Restrictions on non-essential travel across local authority boundaries will stay in place.

People must stay within their council area for non-essential shopping and should only travel to another area for essential shopping if there are no practical alternatives.

The First Minister said: “That means the current travel restrictions, which prevent non-essential travel outside your own local authority area, will remain in place for another three weeks,” she said.

“I fully understand how frustrating that is for everybody – I share that frustration – like many of you, my family live in a different local authority to the one I live in, and so like anyone with loved ones in a different part of the country, I desperately want to see them in person.”

Does Stay Local apply to my council area of health board?

Although some previous restrictions have been linked to health boards, the Stay Local message relates to council area. People must stay within their council area for non-essential shopping and should only travel to another area if there are no practical alternatives.

Does Stay Local mean I don't need to work from home?

The Scottish Government is still encouraging people to work from home. People should continue to work from home where they can to prevent unnecessary contact that could risk transmission of the virus.

Scotland's routemap

Currently, Scotland is on course to ease restrictions on the planned date of April 26.

From April 26 as it stands pubs will be able to stay open outdoors until 10pm but indoors only until 8pm. Alcohol will only be served outside.

Gyms will be also allowed to reopen on this date, and outdoor socialising between six people from three households will be permitted.