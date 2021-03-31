Two residential workers at a children’s secure unit have been awarded payouts totalling more than £30,000 after being unfairly sacked over a self-harming incident.

Mary Kelly and Jacqueline Irvine were dismissed over safety breaches after two young residents cut themselves at St Mary’s Kenmure in July 2019.

The women allowed young people into an office which contained a sharp knife and razors and failed to follow protocols on locking the room door.

However, an employment tribunal found bosses thought that a razor used in the incidents had been taken from the office at that time when that was not the case.

The rules around locking the room were also not “effectively communicated” by management.

The Bishopbriggs unit conceded that it had unfairly dismissed the women and employment judge Claire McManus awarded Mrs Kelly, of Baillieston, £12,733 and Ms Irvine, of Hamilton, £18,648.

Mrs Kelly’s payout would have been more but Judge McManus reduced it by 50 per cent because her failure to remove residents from the office area contributed to her dismissal.

The employment judge, who found that managers failed to properly investigate the matter during the disciplinary process, said: "It was conceded by the respondents that each claimant’s dismissal was both substantively and procedurally unfair. Had I required to make a determination on unfair dismissal, I would have concluded that each claimant’s dismissal was an unfair dismissal."

The tribunal heard that Mrs Kelly began working at the unit in January 2011, while Ms Irvine began work there in December 2006. Both were residential care workers.

On July 29, 2018, there was an incident shortly after 2pm when Ms Irvine was called to help a young person who had self-harmed.

The girl had cuts on her arms and handed Ms Irvine some pieces of glass. Ms Irvine stepped away from her for 30 seconds to get Mrs Kelly who was a trained first aider. The girl was eventually taken to hospital for treatment.

The same day, another resident self-harmed using a razor.

The following day, management reviewed CCTV and saw residents enter the office around the time of the incident.

The decision states: “At that time it was erroneously thought... that a razor or similar item had been removed from the office area during that material time, and that that item had later been used by a young person in the respondent’s establishment for self-harming purposes, and that this had occurred as a result of both claimants’ failure to remove young people from the office.

“This erroneous initial suspicion was the basis of disciplinary action being taken against both the first and the second claimant.”

The women were suspended on full pay while an investigation was carried out and Mrs Kelly was later sacked on November 1.

Ms Irvine was given a final written warning, however, she decided to appeal the decision and bosses decided to sack her following the appeal hearing.

The tribunal heard that Mrs Kelly was investigated by the Scottish Social Service Council (SSSC) but they decided to dismiss the case.

Louise Brown, local organiser for trade union UNISON, said: "We welcome the decision of the tribunal and hope that this judgment remains a constant reminder to St Mary’s Kenmure that UNISON will continue to challenge unlawful behaviours on behalf of our members.

"This has been a stressful process for both members involved and I want to pay tribute to the courage they have shown throughout this lengthy process.

"UNISON hopes St Mary’s Kenmure will work constructively with us to avoid this happening again."

Solicitor Deirdre Flanigan, of Thompsons, who represented the women, said: "Employers who attempt to dismiss employees without making their reasons clear and giving them and their trade unions the ability to meaningfully respond to allegations will find themselves falling foul of the law."