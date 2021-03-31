THE CONSERVATIVES will today set out plans to call on the SNP to bin Scotland’s not proven verdict with Douglas Ross insisting it is “distressing and confusing” for victims of crime.

Mr Ross will challenge SNP Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf to back his party’s demand to end Scotland’s three-verdict system - stressing that jurors should instead be given the choice of guilty or not guilty.

The bid to abolish the verdict is backed by victims’ groups and is a key element of the party’s crime and justice policies.

Today, Mr Ross will unveil his party’s full crime and justice manifesto platform, including the Conservatives’ victims law and local policing act, at a visit to a police station which closed under the SNP.

Mr Ross said: "We've made it clear we are determined to scrap not proven and are calling on SNP justice secretary Humza Yousaf to back this vital measure.

"This verdict has no place in a modern justice system. I have spoken to crime victims who explain how distressing and confusing this verdict can be.

"Many of those impacted are victims of sex crimes and not proven often causes further traumatisation.”

He added: "Scotland's three-verdict system must end. Juries should be given the clear and universally understood choice of guilty or not guilty.

"This is one of a raft of important measures in our victims law which will overhaul Scotland's justice system and, as the name states, put the rights' of victims at the centre of it.

“Only the Scottish Conservatives have the strength to stand up to the SNP, end their soft-touch justice system and stop their push for another divisive referendum.”

The Tories have officially pledged to repeal parts of the SNP’s controversial Hate Crime Bill.

READ MORE: Election 2021: Tories pledge to repeal parts of SNP's Hate Crime Act

The legislation, which was passed by MSPs earlier this month was opposed by the Scottish Tories, Reform UK MSP Michelle Ballantyne and three Labour MSPs.

The new law extended existing hate crime legislation – making ‘stirring up’ of hatred offences applying to additional characteristics – age, disability, religion, sexual orientation, transgender identity and variations in sex characteristic.

The Conservatives have made an election pledge to repeal parts of the legislation they claim threaten free speech and will also seek to amend the law to give women more protection from hate crime.

The Hate Crime Bill does not include sex as an “aggravating factor”, leaving critics to claim the law does not adequately protect women from hate crime.

The SNP said an independent working group led by Helena Kennedy will consider whether a standalone offence for hate crime based on sex or adding the characteristic to the Hate Crime Bill would be most appropriate to address misogynist abuse.

Elements of the legislation have also been criticised by religious and cultural groups, writers, journalists, free speech campaigners, the legal profession and police.

The Conservatives have specifically pointed to no protection in the legislation for a so-called “dwelling defence” — for things said in the privacy of your own home.

The Scottish Conservatives are stressing women are entitled to the same protection as other protected characteristics of age, disability, race, religion, sexual orientation and transgender identity.