FORMER SNP MSP Jim Eadie has announced his intention to stand as a candidate for Alex Salmond's new Alba Party.

Mr Eadie will seek election on the Mid Scotland and Fife regional list.

He said: "I am delighted to be joining Alba as the fastest growing political party in Scotland, part of the wider independence movement.

"Alba’s mission could not be clearer - to make sure that every pro-independence vote counts on the list as well as in the constituency vote.

"Alba is offering a clear pathway to an independence supermajority which can deliver the change Scotland so desperately needs and which our communities are crying out for. The change that can only come with independence."

Mr Salmond said: "It is great to have Jim on board which swells the parliamentary experience in our candidate ranks to five.

"The range and diversity of our candidate list will leave the other parties standing and all of us are looking forward to enunciating the entirely positive case for independence to build the supermajority in the Scots Parliament”.

Mr Eadie was the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Southern between 2011 and 2016.

His announcements follows a series of defections to Alba, including MPs Kenny MacAskill and Neale Hanvey.