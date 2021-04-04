LEAH MACRAE, ACTOR

Where is it?

Whitelee Windfarm on Eaglesham Moor.

Why do you go there?

It is somewhere special and close to home. I don't know if it is to do with the turbines and the sounds they make, but I find it a real place of release. It is peaceful.

One of the things I like is that it is so sparse up there, with lots of space; you can't see the city from the bit I go to. I love going for the amazing sunsets. That is my favourite time to be there.

River City actor Leah MacRae. Picture: Kirsty Anderson/The Herald

How often do you go?

At least once a week. Sometimes more. But I try not to go too often because I want it to stay special.

How did you discover it?

Where my husband and I used to live on the south side of Glasgow we could see the wind turbine at Cathkin Braes. I was slightly obsessed with it because I had never seen one up close before. My husband told me there was a big windfarm up at Eaglesham Moor.

I will never forget the first time I went. My husband was laughing because I was like a kid. There's a great visitor centre at Whitelee where you can learn more about the turbines and the energy – it's very cool. From that first visit, I loved it.

What's your favourite memory?

I took my wee gran up there one day when there was snow. She loves sunsets. We always had this amazing memory of a sunset we shared on holiday. We were talking about it not that long ago and she was upset because she couldn't remember it properly.

Leah MacRae’s gran enjoys the winter sunset at Whitelee Windfarm on Eaglesham Moor. Picture: Leah MacRae

I decided to get her in the car and off we went, chasing the sunset. My gran was so excited. When we got to the windfarm, there was snow – it was magical. She got out the car and stood in the snow and we watched the sunset together. It was beautiful.

Who do you take?

I usually like to go by myself. I sometimes take my husband or meet a friend up there. I had great fun sledging at Whitelee with my friend and her daughter.

What do you take?

A scarf, gloves and a jacket because it is windy after all.

What do you leave behind?

My worries. They blow away.

Sum it up in five words.

Peaceful. Sunsets. Beautiful. Contentment. Magical.

What travel spot is on your post-lockdown wish list?

Everywhere. I love south-east Asia and the Caribbean for different reasons. I want to go on adventures with my husband again. We went to Thailand and I have been to Vietnam – I would love to see more.

READ MORE: Colouring book illustrator Johanna Basford reminisces about magical childhood summers spent on Arran

I would also like to see more of the US. Another place I love is Riviera Maya in Mexico. That is where we went for our honeymoon and I can't wait to go back.

Leah MacRae stars in River City which returns to full one-hour episodes on BBC Scotland from Monday at 10pm and on BBC One Scotland from Wednesday at 7pm