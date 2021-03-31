As lockdown restrictions begin to ease across the country, many Scots are looking at their next trip away.

For many of us lockdown has been an intense period of wanderlust but, as a sense of normality returns, planning for future travel doesn't seem so fantastical anymore.

Interrail is a way to authentically explore Europe by allowing travellers to appreciate country's unspoiled, rural landscapes - which are otherwise unseen.

Venice

It feels like a real adventure rather than just a whistle-stop tour of tourist attractions.

It also negates the hours of airport security, boarding, and luggage expenses.

What is interrailing?

Interrailing is a cost-effective way of travelling in Europe, in one country or across multiple, on trains and ferries.

Interrail passes range from four days to three months and are inclusive of 33 countries.

It’s proven a popular way of travel with students and young people, aged 27 and under, due to the youth discount.

What countries can you travel in with Interrail?

Interrail travellers have a choice of 30 countries – all of which you can travel to with one ticket.

Including Austria, Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain (for non-residents only), Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and Turkey.

There are endless routes that you can opt for when interrailing, but I opted for: Berlin, Munich, Vienna, Venice, Florence, Milan, Nice, Setè, Barcelona, Madrid, and finally Seville.

Milan

Has Brexit changed things for hopeful UK interrailers?

No, Brexit has not affected interrailing for UK citizens.

Just as citizens of other European countries that aren’t EU members, like Switzerland and Turkey, can travel with an Interrail Pass - Brits can too.

And interrailers from outside of the UK are still able to travel around the UK with their pass.

What Interrail passes are available?

There are two types of Interrail passes to choose from, the Global Pass and the One Country Pass.

The Global Pass is a flexible multi-country train pass, which allows travellers to plan their own trip.

Whilst the One Country Pass is the perfect option for travellers looking to explore one European country in-depth.

Seville

There are variable travel durations to choose from with both.

With the One Country Pass you can opt to travel for three, four, five, six, or eight days within a month – meaning that you can journey on as many trains as you like on each of those days.

Whereas with the Global Pass you can choose to travel for four, five, or seven days within a month; 10 or 15 days within two months; 15 or 22 days continuous; or one, two, or three months continuous.

Next you have to select either a youth (27 or under), adult, senior (60 or over), or family (adults and children) ticket.

You also have to decide between a first or second-class ticket.

I would advise that as soon as you arrive in a new destination, regardless of whether you’re first or second-class, you go to the station’s travel desk and reserve a seat on the train you plan to leave on.

Florence

With a first-class ticket you’re entitled to an available seat in the first-class cabin, free of any additional charges.

Whereas a second-class ticket gets you on a train but doesn’t include your seat, meaning that you could be standing for the duration of your journey.

To avoid this, each time you travel you will have to pay an additional fee to reserve either a first or second-class seat.

In my experience this ranged from €6 to €40 depending on the journey and the cabin.

What price is an Interrail pass?

Prices vary for youth, adult, senior, and family travellers; with first and second-class tickets; and depending on the duration of travel.

Global Passes range from £158 for a second-class youth ticket to travel four days in one month; to £1034 for for a first-class family ticket to travel for three months continuously.

Barcelona

One Country Passes vary according to the chosen country – they start at around £43 for three travel days in a month in Macedonia or Serbia.

Yet the prices rise for more popular destinations such as Italy, which costs £89 for the same ticket.

Top tips for the train journeys

Always fill in the details of your journey on your travel form, which is attached to your Interrail pass, before getting on any train.

Failure to technically invalidates your ticket and the conductor can ask you to get off at the next stop.

Keep all of your essential documents and money in a bum bag, secured around your body, and hidden under an item of clothing.

A chain and padlock to secure your bags are essential, as more often than not they’ll be out of your sight in a different cabin.

Nice

A travel pillow is transformative.

As a solo traveller I felt a lot safer carrying an assault alarm and this was echoed by a lot of travellers I met along the way.