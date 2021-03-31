Almost 10,000 deaths where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate have been recorded in Scotland since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest figures.

National Records for Scotland (NRS) say that the total death toll from the disease, according to their measure, is now 9,958. This includes those who died with a suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.

The Scottish Government, which issues daily figures, usues a different method which counts those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive test for the coronavirus.

In the week spanning the 22nd to the 28th of March, 61 deaths were registered by NRS, a decrease of five deaths from the previous week.

The number of people dying from coronavirus-related deaths has dropped each week for more than two months.

Most deaths occur in hospital

The majority of deaths - 43 - occurred in hospitals, with 13 deaths at home or in non-institutional settings, and five deaths in care homes.

Around half of deaths were people aged 75 and over, representing 32 deaths, while 13 deaths were of those aged under 65.

Deaths from all causes are below average for this time of year for the third week in succession. There were 33 fewer deaths when compared with the five year average.

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “It is welcome to report that this is the ninth week in succession where we have seen a fall in the number of COVID-related deaths and it’s the third where there were fewer deaths from all causes, in comparison with the five-year average”.