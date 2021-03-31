People are being encouraged to be alert of signs of modern slavery, as Police Scotland launch a campaign to raise awareness of the criminal human exploitation.

Last year 228 referrals were made to the police which warned of potential victims of labour exploitation across Scotland.

However, there are fears that many potential crimes have gone unreported as victims were less visible during lockdown – and resultantly the figure is expected to rise significantly when restrictions ease again.

Men, women, and children from all ages and backgrounds can fall victim to exploitation at work, according to the police.

Victims could be paid little or no legal wage, be controlled and their choices limited, and/or be working in poor conditions which jeopardise their safety.

Labour exploitation often occurs in criminal enterprises but it can also happen in legitimate industry sectors.

The highest risk sectors in Scotland are considered to be agriculture, including fruit picking and food processing; construction; packaging; and offshore fishing.

Police Scotland has launched a campaign to highlight the issue, which asks people to be aware and vigilant of the signs of exploitation and explains what you should do if you have concerns.

Assistant Chief Constable, and Police Scotland’s lead for Major Crime, Public Protection and Local Crime, Judi Heaton, said: “Modern slavery is a crime and it’s happening here and now, in Scotland.

“Many people may think it won’t happen where they live or work, however the reality is it can happen anywhere – in your community, in your industry – and you can help stop it.

“Not all victims see themselves as victims – they may have made a choice to come to Scotland on a promise of a better life, fallen into the hands of traffickers and then found themselves victims of horrific deception and exploitation.

“It is absolutely vital that we increase awareness of the warning signs so that reporting can increase.

“In particular it is absolutely crucial that the business community is aware of the important role they must play in identifying and reporting exploited workers and business owners, employees, trade unions, bank and benefits staff to name just a few, can all play a vital role by reporting their concerns.

“Take a close look at supply chains, tell your customers and suppliers what you’re doing to prevent exploitation, and make it your duty to protect all workers.

“Police, other enforcement agencies and partners cannot tackle this issue alone.

“We also need the public to work with us if we are to identify and help vulnerable individuals being exploited.

“If you suspect exploitation is happening in your community, please report it to police.”

According to the force, victims of labour exploitation are mostly - but not exclusively - men and boys.

Additionally, intelligence shows that traffickers target the most vulnerable such as migrants and the unemployed.

Both UK residents and foreign nationals can be targeted, with many victims controlled long before they reach the UK.

In other instances victims are targeted after they arrive in the UK either as legitimate works or illegal migrants.

Police said that the key signs to look out for include people who work but have little or no money to buy basic necessities, and people who are nervous or scared of authority.

Other signs to be alert for are workers who are force to live in poor and dirty conditions, and workers who have their time on and off-duty dictated to them.

As part of the campaign, adverts will run on television and social media over the next five weeks and a dedicated website has been created containing further information and advice.