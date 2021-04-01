THE lifting of lockdown, the lost generation and the benefits bill were the issues discussed by columnists and contributors in the newspapers.

The Daily Mail

Sarah Vine is not full of the joys of spring, she said.

“There is something about the notion we are all meant to feel delirious because some tiny crumb of freedom has been bestowed upon us by our Covid overlords that irritates the hell out of me,” she said. “So what if this Easter Sunday we’ll be allowed to sit shivering in the rain with a few mates eating wet sausages off soggy paper plates? Are we supposed to be happy about this state of affairs?”

She said it was ‘thin gruel’ compared to the freedoms we enjoyed over a year ago.

“True, the NHS was saved from being overwhelmed by Covid cases this winter but, in the months and years to come, other diseases will take their toll because tens of thousands of patients suffering from them have been neglected for the past year. Cancers, heart disease, depression: they will all, eventually, claim their victims. Why do these people’s lives matter any less?”

The Daily Express

Charlie Rigby, chief executive of Challenger Trust, said the Covid youth generation had taken a pounding.

“For some of our young people and children, the pandemic has been a quarter of their lives,” he said. “Their mental health, domestic peace and confidence have been damaged, quite apart from the technical harm to their academic education from months without proper teaching.”

He said the Challenger Trust was putting together local youth character partnerships with schools and youth services, to connect young people with positive activities at school and outside school hours.

“This month the Government is reviewing its education and youth offers before the Treasury makes decisions on how to spend the £500million Youth Investment Fund, to which it committed in its manifesto,” he said. “This is not rocket science. Give young people the tools, and they will finish the job.”

The Guardian

Frances Ryan said coronavirus had only served to weaken a society already infected by poverty.

“The majority of disabled people who are unable to work say they can’t afford to live on what the state gives them,” she said.

“Even with the £20 increase, many universal credit claimants are still having to skip meals.”

She said it was not generous to stop people from starving, it is the bare minimum we should do as a society.

“As the end of lockdown brings the so-called return to normal, we may actually realise that what many people need is change.

“There will be many hurdles facing us in the coming months but the scale of our ambition should not be one of them.”