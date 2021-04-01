WELCOME to April 1, the day when newspapers exercise the ancient tradition of making up silly stories and trying to fool readers into thinking they are true.

You know the kind of thing: scandal-tainted and embittered former First Minister launches new party; Willie Rennie promises to give up photo stunts; Scottish Labour finds an impressive leader at last.

I mean, really, who would buy any of that nonsense?

The last one in particular is up there with tales of Panorama’s spaghetti trees. There have been almost enough leaders of Scottish Labour since devolution to form a football team, with the current incumbent the tenth in the job since 1999.

But there he was, front and slightly left of centre in BBC Scotland’s leaders’ debate on Tuesday.

It was a weird occasion in many ways, with little in the way of atmosphere. Blame Covid and the need to have an audience video-calling in from home. The staging was stiff, too. There is nothing like six people standing at podiums to put a dampener on a get-together.

One person stood out from the crowd, though: Anas Sarwar.

You could not tell the Scottish Labour leader was new to live televised debates. The other freshers, Douglas Ross of the Scottish Conservatives and Lorna Slater of the Greens, came across as slightly shouty and aggressive, as if they had wandered in from a junior debating contest.

Mr Sarwar had the air of a man who belonged, who was perfectly at ease going toe to toe with a vastly more experienced SNP leader, albeit they were a regulation two metres apart.

He was the only one who made Nicola Sturgeon seem rattled, the only one who had a strategy. It was a simple but effective one: take the SNP to task on your own once solid ground and kick them off it.

On child poverty, he reminded the SNP leader that half the children in her own constituency were suffering hardship. “If she obsessed about fighting poverty as much as she does about the constitution, imagine how different Scotland could be as a result,” he chided.

On the NHS, he cited the scandal of a 69-year-old woman from Glasgow having to go to London for treatment after her ovarian cancer returned.

To cap it all, he summed up how many Scots were feeling about the times we have just been through, the prospect of another long and divisive referendum on independence, and the goings-on within the SNP and Scottish Government. You will have heard of a khaki election; well I hereby name the 2021 vote the scunnered poll.

I did not want to hear Ms Sturgeon tell us, again, of her devotion to First Ministerial duty. “People have seen me literally every single day lead the country’s fight against Covid, and I have literally spent almost every waking moment doing that,” she said.

In one breath she managed to metaphorically raise the hackles of anyone who winces at the misuse of the word “literally”; and everyone who has had a similarly tough, if not tougher, time of it.

For many people the past 12 months have been the worst they can remember. It has been a year of loss, of cancelled operations and treatment, of watching children miss out on precious time learning and playing together, of being separated from family, of never seeing a doctor, of jobs lost or furloughed, of constant, nerve-shredding worry, of shouting through windows at loved ones – all of it awful, truly dreadful, and we are not through it yet.

Yet Ms Sturgeon says she wants a second independence referendum in the first half of the next parliament, “assuming the crisis has passed”. That looks foolishly, recklessly, optimistic given it took at least four years to turn the tide on Spanish flu.

It was Mr Sarwar who caught the mood of the moment when he spoke of the year gone, adding: “That’s why this election must be about you, your family and our national recovery. Not egos, settling scores, or going back to the old arguments.”

As a summing up of the SNP and Scottish Government psychodrama of recent years, and the chronic tendency to blame Westminster when anything goes wrong (and a lot has), this was spot on stuff from the Scottish Labour leader.

Last, and an important point, Mr Sarwar came across as likeable. Ms Sturgeon said as much in a message congratulating him on winning the leadership. “He (and his dad before him) and I are long-time political opponents, but I also like and rate him,” she tweeted.

Perhaps now is a good moment to interrupt this wholly political and supportive broadcast on behalf of Mr Sarwar to deliver an icy blast of that substance known as “get real”.

The new Scottish Labour leader is impressive, but the bar was hardly set high.

Nor should we forget the irony of a very wealthy man whose children have been privately educated giving anyone a lecture on poverty.

And while his “grow up” slapdown to Douglas Ross was a winning moment, his habit of ticking other politicians off for “politicking” will wear thin very quickly. He is a politician through and through, and until winning the leadership at the second time of trying, not a very successful one.

But he has clearly improved, honing his message, steadying his approach, and doing his homework. He won’t win the election, let’s not be silly here, but with a little momentum behind them Scottish Labour could give the Conservatives a shock.

We shall see how Mr Sarwar fares once the campaign turns rougher, as it inevitably will.

It is early days, but he spoke for many when he said Scotland needed a better government and opposition.

Make that “crying out” for both. Recent days have not shown Scottish politics at its best. As Donald Dewar said at the opening of the Scottish Parliament in 1999, “This is about more than our politics and our laws. This is about who we are, how we carry ourselves.”

Anyone who thinks there is no improvement needed on that score, and right across the political spectrum, inhabits a different Scotland from the rest of us.