There is “no evidence” to support restricting the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in any population, European Medicines Agency (EMA) executive director Emer Cooke has said.

Addressing a press briefing Emer Cooke said“Our position has not changed”

 “According to the current scientific knowledge, there is no evidence that would support restricting the use of this vaccine in any population."

The European Union's medicines agency has approved three new production sites for coronavirus vaccines, in a bid to boost the continent's supply of shots.

It comes after weeks of delays and shortages across the continent.

This is a breaking story, more follows