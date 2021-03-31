There is “no evidence” to support restricting the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in any population, European Medicines Agency (EMA) executive director Emer Cooke has said.
EMA's Executive Director Emer Cooke, will give an update on the investigation of AstraZeneca #COVID19vaccine and thromboembolic events during the @EUCommission press briefing today at 16:30 CET.
Follow the live broadcast: https://t.co/Abm1u11i8F— EU Medicines Agency (@EMA_News) March 31, 2021
Addressing a press briefing Emer Cooke said“Our position has not changed”
“According to the current scientific knowledge, there is no evidence that would support restricting the use of this vaccine in any population."
The European Union's medicines agency has approved three new production sites for coronavirus vaccines, in a bid to boost the continent's supply of shots.
It comes after weeks of delays and shortages across the continent.
This is a breaking story, more follows
