BBC Debate Night returns to screens with a virtual audience from Aberdeen.

In a week defined by the emergence of the new political party, Alba, and an array of manifesto pledges from across the political spectrum - viewers can expect the panel to be discussing the upcoming Holyrood election and the prospect of Scottish independence.

Additionally, there is the continued battle with Covid - as we enter April and restrictions are expected to ease.

Stephen Jardine is hosting the debate and will be joined by:

SNP candidate Jenny Gilruth

Jenny Gilruth is an SNP candidate for Mid Fife and Glenrothes and is standing for re-election in the 2021 election. Gilruth is the Minister for Europe and International Development. She’s also a former modern studies teacher.

MSP Jenny Gilruth

In the last few days, Gilruth condemned a decision by the UK Government to cut foreign aid by hundreds of millions of pounds, amidst the pandemic, as “deplorable”.

She believes that the COP26 climate conference in November, hosted in Glasgow, is an opportunity to showcase Scotland’s world-leading approaches to climate change.

Conservative Liam Kerr

Liam Kerr is a Conservative candidate for the North East of Scotland, standing for re-election. Kerr’s served as the Scottish Conservative’s Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Justice since 2017. Kerr is a former lawyer and law university lecturer.

MSP Liam Kerr

Yesterday Kerr spoke out against elements of the Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act as “scandalous” and intrusive.

He told The Scotsman: “We are committed to repealing every single line that threatens free speech. We are on the side of the public, with nine out of ten Scots cherishing free speech and recognising it as a fundamental cornerstone of our democracy.”

Labour Candidate Paul Sweeney

Paul Sweeny is a former Labour MP for Glasgow North East and is standing for election into Holyrood in May. Sweeney speaks for the party on trade, innovation, and public finance issues. He was part of Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow Scotland team. Prior to his political career, he was an engineer at Govan Shipyards.

Candidate Paul Sweeney

Sweeney has spoken out about financial hardship since losing his seat in the 2019 General Election. He relied on his money in the months after his defeat however struggled with employment prospects during lockdown.

In May 2020 Sweeney told the Daily Record that he, like more than 100,000 other Scots, was forced to apply for Universal Credit.

He said: “It’s a bit of a surreal turnaround. Six months ago I was helping folk out with Universal Credit issues. It’s funny how the tables can turn very quickly.”

He likened life to a “game of snakes and ladders”.

Green Candidate Laura Moodie

Laura Moodie is a Scottish Greens candidate in the 2021 Scottish election. She’s the co-convenor of Dumfries and Galloway Greens, and works with a charity supporting refugees and people who have been displaced.

In 2020 Moodie called for “all levels of government to join the dots between their rhetoric on climate change and meaningful climate action”.

Liberal Democrat MP Wendy Chamberlain

Wendy Chamberlain is an MP for the Liberal Democrats for North East Fife. She speaks for the party on for Scotland, Wales, and issues concerning work and pensions. Chamberlain has also served as the party’s chief whip for 12 years.

At the end of last year Chamberlain championed the cause of a student nurse in her constituency, who had been let down by the benefits system amidst the pandemic.

She proclaimed: “We must ask what kind of society claps for our carers and then leaves them with barely enough to survive on."

You can watch BBC Debate Night tonight at 10:30pm.