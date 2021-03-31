A FORMER SNP MP and co-host of Alex Salmond's controversial TV show has been unveiled as one of the latest candidates for the Alba Party.
Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh, who was the MP for Ochil and South Perthshire between 2015 and 2017, will stand in the Central Scotland region.
It came as Alba confirmed it has met its target of standing four candidates in every regional list across Scotland.
The party will not contest constituencies, but will field candidates in each of the eight regional lists, where MSPs can be elected with just six per cent of the vote.
It hopes to build a "supermajority for independence" by picking up pro-Yes votes on the list.
However, critics have accused it of trying to game the electoral system.
Alba said it is fielding 18 women and 14 men on the list, including six current or former parliamentarians and seven serving councillors.
High-profile figures to have defected from the SNP include MPs Kenny MacAskill and Neale Hanvey.
Mr Salmond said: "This is a thrilling list with a depth of talent, diversity and experience which I am proud to lead into the election.
"Five days ago I asked how many would rally to the Alba standard. The answer comes in this hugely impressive list today.
"Alba is set to make a big impact as we seek to build the supermajority for independence in the next Scottish Parliament."
Ms Ahmed-Sheikh co-presents Mr Salmond's controversial show on RT, the Kremlin-backed TV channel.
In 2019, she was fined £3,000 after being found guilty of professional misconduct during her time as a partner at a law firm by a tribunal.
Ms Ahmed-Sheik stood for the Scottish Tories at the 1999 Holyrood election.
The full list of Alba Party candidates is as follows:
South Scotland
Cynthia Guthrie
Corri Wilson
Suzanne Blackley
Laurie Flynn
Lothian
Kenny MacAskill MP
Alex Arthur
Christina Hendry
Irshad Ahmed
Glasgow
Cllr Michelle Fearns
Ailsa Gray
Cllr Shahid Farooq
Lynn McMahon
North East Scotland
Alex Salmond
Heather McLean
Cllr Brian Topping
Dot Jessiman
West Scotland
Cllr Chris McEleny
Cllr Caroline McAllister
Cllr Ellen McMaster
Delia Henry
Central Scotland
Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh
Cllr Lynne Anderson
Dr Jim Walker
Margaret Lynch
Mid Scotland and Fife
Eva Comrie
Neale Hanvey MP
Jim Eadie
Stephanie Reilly
Highlands and Islands
Kirk Torrance
Craig Berry
Josh Robertson
Judith Reid
