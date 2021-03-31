A major cold spell is set to hit parts of Scotland with the chance of wintry conditions from Easter Sunday, according to the Met Office.

Parts of the UK saw temperatures hit almost 24C (75.2F) on Wednesday despite a cloudy start to the day.

But after a spell of warm weather for many, conditions will change dramatically over the Easter weekend across the UK, including the north east of Scotland in Aberdeenshire and the Highlands.

There is also the risk of some wintry showers in the North East, forecasters added.

READ MORE: Meet the guerrilla gardeners transforming their town through community spirit and activism

The Met Office confirmed it’s not unusual to see big swings in temperature across the UK in spring, but warned the drop to single-figure temperatures for many by the start of next week poses a challenge for sectors such as agriculture and horticulture.

This is particularly true from late Sunday and into early next week when the character of the weather is likely to change with the prospect of snow showers for many accompanied by very strong northerly winds.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Mark Sidaway, said: “Very cold Arctic air will move in from the north west through Sunday, bringing snow showers and freezing overnight temperatures.

"The snow showers will predominantly affect the north and west of the UK.

"The south and east will likely remain drier but still cold with a lower chance of wintry showers.”

Phil Stocker, chief executive of the National Sheep Association, said: “Sheep and livestock farmers, especially in the UK’s uplands, are acutely aware of the potential for a spring cold snap which can bring devastation and soul-destroying losses during lambing time.

"The sector has endured several cold weather events during recent springs and these have wrought considerable hardship to both stock and hill farmers.

"However, being aware of the approaching change in weather type will allow farmers to buffer the impacts by taking action to avoid the worst losses.”

With settled conditions at the start of the Easter weekend, gardeners may be eager to get to work in the garden, however with the chance of frosts widely across the UK people should take care with what is planted out.

Chief horticulturalist at the Royal Horticultural Society Guy Barter said: “Overnight frosts in April are dreaded by gardeners.

"Magnolia and camellia flowers are ruined, fruit blossom and young fruitlets including pears and apples are spoiled and the tender tips of potatoes will be burnt off if they appear above ground.

"Gardener’s hearts are in their mouths through April as they anxiously scan the weather forecasts for frost warnings ready to rush out and cover vulnerable plants to ward off damage.”

The coldest Easter weekend on record was in 2013 when minus 12.5C was recorded at Braemar in Aberdeenshire, on Easter Sunday, while the deepest snow recorded at Easter was on Good Friday came in 2010 when 36cm was measured at Strathdearn, Inverness-shire.

The wettest Easter was in 1991 when 108.7mm of rainfall was recorded at Seatoller, in Cumbria, on Easter Monday.