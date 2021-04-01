SCOTS have been urged to stick to travel rules over Easter weekend as restrictions ease.
The 'Stay at Home' order will finally be lifted tomorrow (April 2) and replaced by a 'Stay Local' message.
Police Scotland have reminded people not to travel outside their local authority area for non-essential reasons.
Deputy Chief Constable Malcolm Graham said: “The coronavirus regulations have had a significant impact on our lives and I would like to thank the vast majority of people who are sticking to the rules and doing the right thing to avoid the spread of the virus as we move through the easing of restrictions.
"People should not travel outwith their local authority area except for essential purposes.
"While Easter weekend is traditionally a time for visiting friends and family, I would urge people to stay local and follow the regulations on gatherings.
"If you are visiting beauty spots within your local area, do so safely and respectfully – leaving no trace of your visit. Please also park responsibly to allow emergency access.
"Our approach throughout the pandemic has been to engage with the public, explain the legislation and encourage compliance, but we will not hesitate to use our enforcement powers as a last resort”.
