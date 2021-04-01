POLICE have confirmed that two bodies recovered from a house in Dundee have formally been identified as Bennylyn Burke, 25, and her two-year-old daughter Jellica. 

Their bodies were found at a house in Troon Avenue on March 18. 

Police Scotland say that Bennylyn and Jellica's family have been updated and are being supported by police family liaison officers.

The 25-year-old mother and two children were first reported missing from their south Gloucestershire home on March 1, having been last seen on February. 

Officers in Dundee attended a property on Troon Avenue around 3.20pm on Friday, March 5, 2021, as part of an enquiry into the disappearance. 

A second child has been found and is being supported, according to police.

Andrew Innes, 50, from Dundee, appeared at the city’s sheriff court on March 8 accused of murder in connection with the two deaths.