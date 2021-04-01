A body has been discovered in the search for a missing pensioner.
Joyce Kirkland, 72, was reported missing on Friday March 12.
At around 2.30pm on Wednesday, the body of a woman was recovered from the shoreline near Balmae, Kirkcudbright.
Although formal identification has yet to take place, Ms Kirkland’s family have been informed.
Inquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of death, but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.
A full report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.